Consulate General of Ireland Celebrate the Home of Halloween

Last Friday, a very traditional Halloween event was held by Consulate General of Ireland and Tourism Ireland.



Lots of characters like Dracula, Púca, Bram Stoker and his wife got together to celebrate with guests.

Mr. Ronan Mullin, Deputy Consul General of Ireland in Shanghai, delivered a speech:

"Although Ireland has a small territory, but it has a profound historical heritage. We are holding this Halloween themed event to showcase our Irish culture to Chinese friends."



Trace Halloween to its origins and you will arrive right back in the mists of Ireland’s Ancient East and the Celtic festival of Samhain, a great celebration of fire and feasting that marked the end of the season of light and the beginning of the dark days of winter.



Púca spirit made its debut at the event, meeting with guests. Púca is naughty and mysterious; it is said that Púca is a kind of changeable spirit, which can come and go freely in the fields, mountains and rivers of Ireland. Púca will bring good luck to people, such as helping farmers get a good harvest.

It can sometimes cause trouble as well, such as turning into a horse, rampaging and destroying crops. In ancient times, Irish farmers would leave a little of the harvest in their fields for Púca to ensure a good harvest in the coming year.

The festival of Samhain alternates in two seasons, implying the transition between darkness and light. It is said that fairies and gods haunted during this period, so it is not surprising that the creator of vampires was born in Ireland.

Bram Stoker, one of Ireland's most respected writers, is also known as the "Father of Vampires". This year, his classic vampire novel Dracula ushered in the 125th anniversary of its publication.



At the event, guests also tried some traditional Halloween food on the menu; potato was the main dish, but also colcannon, Barmbrack and candies.

Ms. Iris Wang, Chief Representative of Tourism Ireland in China, said: