  1. home
  2. Articles

Consulate General of Ireland Celebrate the Home of Halloween

By That's Shanghai, November 3, 2022

0 0

Last Friday, a very traditional Halloween event was held by Consulate General of Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Lots of characters like Dracula, Púca, Bram Stoker and his wife got together to celebrate with guests. 

Mr. Ronan Mullin, Deputy Consul General of Ireland in Shanghai, delivered a speech:

"Although Ireland has a small territory, but it has a profound historical heritage. We are holding this Halloween themed event to showcase our Irish culture to Chinese friends."

Trace Halloween to its origins and you will arrive right back in the mists of Ireland’s Ancient East and the Celtic festival of Samhain, a great celebration of fire and feasting that marked the end of the season of light and the beginning of the dark days of winter.

1205115021.jpg

Púca spirit made its debut at the event, meeting with guests. Púca is naughty and mysterious; it is said that Púca is a kind of changeable spirit, which can come and go freely in the fields, mountains and rivers of Ireland. Púca will bring good luck to people, such as helping farmers get a good harvest.

It can sometimes cause trouble as well, such as turning into a horse, rampaging and destroying crops. In ancient times, Irish farmers would leave a little of the harvest in their fields for Púca to ensure a good harvest in the coming year.

1368135841.jpg

The festival of Samhain alternates in two seasons, implying the transition between darkness and light. It is said that fairies and gods haunted during this period, so it is not surprising that the creator of vampires was born in Ireland.

Bram Stoker, one of Ireland's most respected writers, is also known as the "Father of Vampires". This year, his classic vampire novel Dracula ushered in the 125th anniversary of its publication.

1759615749.jpg

At the event, guests also tried some traditional Halloween food on the menu; potato was the main dish, but also colcannon, Barmbrack and candies.

229264394.jpg

137723945.jpg

Ms. Iris Wang, Chief Representative of Tourism Ireland in China, said:

"This is the night of the enlightenment of Irish culture. We hope to make friends through the festival, to let everyone know about Ireland and fall in love with Ireland."

more news

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

5 Post Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

8 Gift Ideas to Celebrate Father’s Day in Sanya

8 Gift Ideas to Celebrate Father’s Day in Sanya

Father’s Day falls on this coming Sunday, June 19.

5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

We Put Your COVID Questions to British Consul-General Chris Wood

What's being done in times of lockdown?

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

The sky-high hotel, which opened this year, has been hailed as an iconic landmark and "The Beacon of the Future."

How do Chinese People Celebrate CNY at Home?

Chinese New Year, one of the world's most celebrated festivals, is almost upon us. We all know that traveling is a popular way to spend the holiday, but what other Spring Festival customs and traditions are there?

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

The decade after the fall of the Qing Dynasty was the age of warlordism.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Consulate General of Ireland Celebrate the Home of Halloween

Consulate General of Ireland Celebrate the Home of Halloween

3 New COVID Cases, Aldi Case Causes Red Codes

3 New COVID Cases, Aldi Case Causes Red Codes

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Xouk was a Hell of a Bash!

WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Xouk was a Hell of a Bash!

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

Join This YCIS Early Years Taster Day

Join This YCIS Early Years Taster Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives