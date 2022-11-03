  1. home
WATCH: That's Shanghai Halloween at Xouk was a Hell of a Bash!

By That's Shanghai, November 3, 2022

The spooky, spine-chilling vibes were in full effect last weekend as you rocked up to Xouk in Sinar Mas Plaza in ghoulish get-up for the That’s Shanghai Halloween Party.

Here's a video of how it all went down...

Xouk was all decked out...

A25I6527.JPG

A25I6538.JPG

A25I6592.JPG

A25I6612.JPG

The drinks were flowing from sponsors Sherpa's and HIBANG...

A25I6543.JPG

A25I6613.JPG

While DJ Danny had the party jumping...

A25I7046.JPG

And here's some photos of you all, you freaky, freaky folks...

A25I6694.JPG

A25I7504.JPG

A25I6708.JPG

A25I6900.JPG

A25I7106.JPG

A25I7170.JPG

A25I7442.JPG

A25I7469.JPG

A25I7465.JPG

For the full album from the evening, scan the QR code...

1884844408.jpg

Thanks to Our Sponsors!

_20221019165655.jpg

Founded in 1999, Sherpa‘s delivers meals and more to customers from restaurants in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou, as well as provides dine-in deals and movie tickets.

They have now also launched e-commerce, packaged food, and wine delivery services along with an easy way to purchase movie tickets in Nanjing, Hangzhou, Chengdu and more than other 30 cities!

Sherpa‘s have an easy-to-use app and a bilingual calling center that are ready to help you if you need any assistance. They provide a friendly and reliable delivery service with a few decades of rich industry experience!

_20221020184314.jpg

HIBANG – Sparkling whisky with flavors.

HIBANG upgraded the recipe from classic highball in Japanese izakayas and make it as canned RTD, with a higher abv and no artificial flavors.

_20221020191728.jpg

Flavors available right now are: Passionfruit Oolong Tea Highball, Yogurt Flavored Highball, Kumquat Highball and Smoky Ume Highball, originally developed by HIBANG product team.

Hope to see you all again next year!

