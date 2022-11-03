  1. home
3 New COVID Cases, Aldi Case Causes Red Codes

By Ned Kelly, November 3, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 3.

All three new cases tested positive in central quarantine.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Pudong

The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Pudong

Aldi case causes red code chaos...

Another crimson tsunami has been unleashed on the city, after a case was linked to the Aldi on Jiangning Lu (you know the one, below Cages).

We're hearing anybody who had visited said Aldi within the last four days is getting red coded and handed a 3+4 stretch – three days home quarantine and four days self-health monitoring.

Meanwhile, a whole load more people have received a message saying they *might* have been to Aldi (all those that we have spoken to had not been to Aldi). They are being told to get a PCR test every day for the next three days.

And then there are the secondary close contacts. Once again, we've been hearing of schools being locked down while everyone gets tested and general nervousness all round about a possible incoming ping on the ol' phone.

All of which brings back very recent memories of 'The Happiest Place on Earth' – speaking of which... 

Shanghai Disney update...

Shanghai Disney remains closed for now, an environmental disinfection of the park having been conducted.

A total of 5,803 visitors to Disney and 439,000 related people tested negative for COVID-19, following the discovery of a community case that had been to the amusement park.

READ MORE: 4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

Anybody who visited Disney between October 27 and 30 who has not yet reported themselves to authorities have been reminded to do so, as well being told to avoid crowds and take a PCR test every day for three days.

As for the quarantine situation, some were locked down at home for two days, others for the full seven days, while those deemed at the riskier end of the spectrum were shipped off to the dreaded fangcang...

378254666.jpg

As regular readers of That's Shanghai will know, this is just all a classic case of life imitating art imitating life imitating art...

READ MORE: WATCH: Hilarious Parody Lockdown Disney Songs Go Viral

373 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou recorded another 326 cases today, an increase of 47 cases from yesterday's 326.

Three words for you fine people: Don't Go South!

933 cases in Inner Mongolia...

As for Inner Mongolia, it recorded 933 cases today, up from 320 yesterday  those numbers speak from themselves.

Avoid! Avoid! Avoid!

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 933 Inner Mongolia

  • 459 Guangdong

  • 401 Xinjiang

  • 197 Heilongjiang

  • 176 Henan

  • 136 Fujian

  • 130 Hunan

  • 111 Qinghai

  • 101 Shandong

  • 86 Shanxi

  • 77 Hubei

  • 59 Gansu

  • 54 Yunnan

  • 50 Shaanxi

  • 46 Hebei

  • 45 Sichuan

  • 31 Beijing

  • 23 Liaoning

  • 22 Jiangsu

  • 17 Chongqing

  • 11 Jilin

  • 11 Tianjin

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

