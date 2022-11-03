  1. home
A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

By That's, November 3, 2022

Mon: Weekly Trivia

d4855bbf13b91a8aeae2d4c9568cfa8c.jpg

A new weekly Trivia for Monday nights at The Flames in Sea World! 

Prizes for the top teams, including a 1st place prize of RMB500 to use on your next visit! The Flames also has an amazing food special with 50% off all pizza, pasta and panini sandwiches and 10% off drinks for the entire night!

If you have any questions, feel free to send a message to the QR code on the poster or add the WeChat ID: kickit2016

See a listing for The Flames

Tues: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic

Every Tuesday at 9pm, includes two free drinks!

See a listing for Tieci Bistro

Sat: Shekou Theatre Festival: Listening Comprehension -Barbershop

"Listening Comprehension -Barbershop" created by the local team in Shenzhen, Story Farm and Wu Jian, invite you to listen to other people's conversations and briefly “intervene” in other people's lives in a random and unscripted way.

2-9pm

See a listing for Cutman Barbershop

Sat: Sunset Event @Hyde Hotel

Hyde Hotel's amazing rooftop space is back for the Internations Official Event at Nanshan District (Houhai Station). 

The party will be on the Hyde Hotel's 12th floor rooftop terrace.

LUCKY DRAW prizes will be provided by sponsors Sailing Whale for a 1 Day Sailing Experience, F45 Training Shekou for a 1 MONTH membership, Jess Wine Store for Exclusive Italian Wines and Hot Duck for Special Vouchers on Food Delivery. Great atmosphere to be explored  this Saturday!

See a listing for Shenzhen Hyde Hotel

Sat: Costume Party@Lazy Laowai

Halloween might be done, but the fun has just begun!

See a listing for Lazy Laowai

Sat: The George 3-Years in Seaworld!

640.jpeg

The George and Dragon will be celebrating their three year anniversary with a succulent pig buffet!

RMB128 will get you a hog load of pig, gravy, spicy sauce, mac and cheese and more!

See a listing for George and Dragon


Sat: 2022 Nanshan Weekend Concert

Under the strong support of Nanshan District Party Committee Publicity Department and Nanshan Culture, Radio, Film, Tourism and Sports Bureau, this activity invited ten popular bands from the Greater Bay Area for 10 consecutive Saturdays /10 original bands /10 music styles from October 22 to December 24.

4-5pm

See a listing for Sea World Culture and Arts Center

Sun: Screening Room | A Jazzman's Blues

The real way of human communication is far more than language. Movies are one of them. We look for people with the same breath under the same roof through public screening. 

More infor here.

See a listing for Roots House

Sun: Game Night

0e37375768abe17f5a874d4513bf681f.jpeg

Thurs-Tues: Seeping Into Darkness

Ferris Gallery is honoured to present the latest solo exhibition "Seeping into Darkness" by the internationally renowned pioneering photographer Daido Moriyama. Silver salt photography, serigraphy on canvas, lightbox works and polaroid photographs, demonstrate Moriyama's continuous commitment to breaking through the ideals of image production and media exploration.

See a listing for Ferris Gallery

things to do Shenzhen best events Events

