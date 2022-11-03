  1. home
Join This YCIS Early Years Taster Day

By That's Shanghai, November 3, 2022

0 0

At YCIS, the early childhood education (ECE) program is all about immersing students in a supporting, bilingual learning environment where co-teachers work together with parents to develop confident, caring and curious young learners.

page-5-drawing.jpg

WechatIMG1563.jpeg

The focus in these early years is on whole-child development, building character foundations and personal and social values that will support students for life.

1700011875.jpg

IMG_9899.JPG

Join YCIS on campus and sit in on an ECE lesson to discover the joy of learning through a balance of play and structured activities.

WechatIMG1541.jpeg

IMG_6263.jpg

YCIS unique curriculum and co-teachers nurture each child's growth and foster their social, emotional, cognitive, physical and creative development.

Unknown.jpeg

K2A.jpg

Schedule for the morning:

  • Experience a lesson with co-teachers in a classroom, specialist room or outdoors

  • Learn about the YCIS curriculum during a customized school tour

  • Meet and mingle with the YCIS Leadership and Co-teaching Team (this is the perfect time to ask questions!)

It is all taking place on the morning of Saturday, November 12.

Scan the QR on the poster below to sign up now:

Thats-Shanghai-taster-day.jpg

[All images via YCIS]

Shanghai education

