Central Heating in Tianjin Comes on Early for 7th Year in a Row

Tianjin has turned on its central heating earlier than scheduled for the seventh consecutive year.

Central heating in the city came on yesterday, November 1, reports Xinhua. Heating was initially scheduled to run from November 15, 2022 until March 15, 2023.

Tianjin lies north of the Qinling-Huaihe Line, a geographical dividing line between North and South China which has shaped central heating policy for the best part of 60 years.

This year has seen a number of places across North China turn central heating systems on earlier than scheduled, including in Heilongjiang province, Jilin province and Inner Monglia Autonomous Region.

According to law website 华律 (hualü), residents who rent properties in areas where central heating is provided should check their tenancy contracts to find out whether the annual central heating fee is included in their rent, or whether it should be paid separately.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

