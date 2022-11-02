1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 2.

The one new case tested positive during central quarantine.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:



1 in Pudong

Shanghai Disney visitors all test negative...

A total of 5,803 visitors to Shanghai Disney and 439,000 related people have all tested negative for COVID-19, following the discovery of a positive community case who had been to the amusement park.

Shanghai Disney is currently closed, and an environmental disinfection of the park has been conducted.

Anybody who visited Shanghai Disney between October 27 and 30 has been told to report to themselves to authorities, avoid crowds and take a PCR test every day for three days.

Meanwhile, those deemed in the at risk groups were put under quarantine...





Universal Beijing Resort reopens...

You know the old idiom: As one huge amusement park door closes, another huge amusement park door opens.

Universal Beijing Resort is back operating as normal, including Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk and the Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel. The resort was briefly closed due to COVID-19.

Here's hoping the Happiest Place on Earth can follow suit.

326 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou recorded another 326 cases today. While that's a decrease of 153 cases from yesterday's 479, it is still well worth giving the city a Merv the Swerve for now, we'd say.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

430 Xinjiang

404 Guangdong

359 Henan

320 Inner Mongolia

199 Heilongjiang

145 Hunan

136 Shanxi

124 Fujian

97 Shandong

91 Qinghai

68 Hebei

65 Hubei

58 Gansu

37 Sichuan

37 Shaanxi

32 Beijing

32 Yunnan

27 Liaoning

19 Jiangsu

17 Tianjin

16 Chongqing

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]