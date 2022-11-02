404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Four hundred and four cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today. One hundred and six of the cases are symptomatic, leaving a total of 298 asymptomatic cases.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 73 symptomatic, 253 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 4 symptomatic, 26 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 18 symptomatic, 5 asymptomatic



Shantou: 5 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic



Jiangmen: 4 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Foshan: 4 asymptomatic

Dongguan: 3 asymptomatic

Zhuhai: 2 asymptomatic

Jieyang: 1 asymptomatic



Qingyuan: 1 symptomatic

Shaoguan: 1 asymptomatic

Yangjiang: 1 symptomatic





Guangzhou

Guangzhou remains the worse affected city in Guangdong province, with a total of 326 cases. However, there has been a decrease of 153 cases over the last 24 hours (down from 479 on Tuesday, November 1 to 326 on Wednesday, November 2).

131 cases were found in centralized quarantine.

190 cases were discovered in home isolation.

1 case was detected in the screening of personnel in high-risk areas.

4 cases was found in community screening.

12 cases were upgraded from asymptomatic and symptomatic and thus do not count as new cases.

New pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in the following areas:

Baiyun District: Will begin a new round of mass testing for all residents.

Haizhu District: Will begin a new round of mass testing for all residents.



Infected persons (symptomatic)



Cases 1-11: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 12-30: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 31-34: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 35: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 36: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 37-38: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 39-40: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Case 41: Licheng Street, Zengcheng District.

Cases 1-41 were found in at home isolation.

Case 42: Helong Street, Baiyun District. Found in screening of personnel in a high-risk area.

Case 43: Datang Street, Yuexiu District. Found in community nucleic acid screening.

Cases 44-73: found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

Cases 1-50: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.



Cases 51-106: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 107-114: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 115-118: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 119-123: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 124: Guanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 125-131: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 132-141: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 142-144: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Case 145: Baiyunhu street, Baiyun District.

Case 146: He Town, Baiyun District

Case 147: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Case 148: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Case 149: Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Cases 1-149 was found in home isolation.

Case 150: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 151: Liwan District, Dongsha Street.

Case 152: Nanyuan Street, Liwan District.

Cases 150-152 were found via community nucleic acid screening.

Cases 153-253: were found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.

Shenzhen

On November 1, Shenzhen added 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five asymptomatic infections.

19 cases were found in centralized quarantin.

1 case was found in home isolation.

1 case was discovered in non-closed-loop management key personnel screening.

2 cases were discovered in community screening.

Infected Persons

Case 1: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 2: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in at home isolation.

Case 3: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 4: Shekou Street, Xiamen Village, Lane Two, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 5: Shekou Street, Xiamen Village, Lane Two, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 6: Shekou Street, You Apartment Block, Nanshan District, found in community screening after returning from another province.

Case 7: Nantou Street, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 8: Nantou Street, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 9: Nantou Street, Luhai Mingdu, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 10: Nantou Street Peach and Plum Garden, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 11: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 12: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 13:

South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 14: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 15: Xili Street, Xinwei community, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 16: Shatou Street, Shatouxi Village, Futian District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 17: Huangyuyuan Street, Futian District, found in community screening.

Case 18: Foton Street Huangyuyuan, Futian District, found in community screening.

Case 19: Shiyan Street, Songbai Road No. 312, Baoan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 20: Rendong Street, Bu Chung New Village, Baoan District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 21: Yantian Street, Yongan Road, No. 16, Yantian District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 22: Qingshui River Street, Wai Village, Luohu District, found in centralized quarantine.

Case 23: Ma Tian Street, Fenghui Garden, Guangming District, found in the non-closed-loop management of key personnel screening for persons who have returned from other provinces.









[Cover image via NIAID-RML]







