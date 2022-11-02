  1. home
  2. Articles

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

By That's GBA, November 2, 2022

0 0

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat. 

Four hundred and four cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today. One hundred and six of the cases are symptomatic, leaving a total of 298 asymptomatic cases.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

  • Guangzhou: 73 symptomatic, 253 asymptomatic

  • Meizhou: 4 symptomatic, 26 asymptomatic

  • Shenzhen: 18 symptomatic, 5 asymptomatic

  • Shantou: 5 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

  • Jiangmen: 4 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

  • Foshan: 4 asymptomatic

  • Dongguan: 3 asymptomatic

  • Zhuhai: 2 asymptomatic

  • Jieyang: 1 asymptomatic

  • Qingyuan: 1 symptomatic

  • Shaoguan: 1 asymptomatic

  • Yangjiang: 1 symptomatic


 

Guangzhou

Guangzhou remains the worse affected city in Guangdong province, with a total of 326 cases. However, there has been a decrease of 153 cases over the last 24 hours (down from 479 on Tuesday, November 1 to 326 on Wednesday, November 2). 

  • 131 cases were found in centralized quarantine.

  • 190 cases were discovered in home isolation.

  • 1 case was detected in the screening of personnel in high-risk areas.

  • 4 cases was found in community screening.

  • 12 cases were upgraded from asymptomatic and symptomatic and thus do not count as new cases.

New pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in the following areas:

  • Baiyun District: Will begin a new round of mass testing for all residents.

  • Haizhu District: Will begin a new round of mass testing for all residents.

Infected persons (symptomatic)

  • Cases 1-11: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 12-30: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 31-34: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 35: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 36: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 37-38: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

  • Cases 39-40: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

  • Case 41: Licheng Street, Zengcheng District.

  • Cases 1-41 were found in at home isolation.

  • Case 42: Helong Street, Baiyun District. Found in screening of personnel in a high-risk area.

  • Case 43: Datang Street, Yuexiu District. Found in community nucleic acid screening.

  • Cases 44-73: found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

  • Cases 1-50: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 51-106: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 107-114: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 115-118: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 119-123: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 124: Guanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Cases 125-131: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

  • Cases 132-141: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

  • Cases 142-144: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

  • Case 145: Baiyunhu street, Baiyun District.

  • Case 146: He Town, Baiyun District

  • Case 147: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

  • Case 148: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

  • Case 149: Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

  • Cases 1-149 was found in home isolation.

  • Case 150: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 151: Liwan District, Dongsha Street.

  • Case 152: Nanyuan Street, Liwan District.

  • Cases 150-152 were found via community nucleic acid screening.

  • Cases 153-253: were found in the investigation of isolated observers in centralized quarantine.

Shenzhen

On November 1, Shenzhen added 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five asymptomatic infections.

  • 19 cases were found in centralized quarantin.

  • 1 case was found in home isolation.

  • 1 case was discovered in non-closed-loop management key personnel screening.

  • 2 cases were discovered in community screening.

Infected Persons

  • Case 1: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 2: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in at home isolation.

  • Case 3: Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 4: Shekou Street, Xiamen Village, Lane Two, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 5: Shekou Street, Xiamen Village, Lane Two, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 6: Shekou Street, You Apartment Block, Nanshan District, found in community screening after returning from another province.

  • Case 7: Nantou Street, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 8: Nantou Street, Yunqi West Bank Pavilion, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 9: Nantou Street, Luhai Mingdu, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 10: Nantou Street Peach and Plum Garden, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 11: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 12: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 13: 

  • South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 14: South Hill Street Village is Lane, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 15: Xili Street, Xinwei community, Nanshan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 16: Shatou Street, Shatouxi Village, Futian District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 17: Huangyuyuan Street, Futian District, found in community screening.

  • Case 18: Foton Street Huangyuyuan, Futian District, found in community screening.

  • Case 19: Shiyan Street, Songbai Road No. 312, Baoan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 20: Rendong Street, Bu Chung New Village, Baoan District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 21: Yantian Street, Yongan Road, No. 16, Yantian District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 22: Qingshui River Street, Wai Village, Luohu District, found in centralized quarantine.

  • Case 23: Ma Tian Street, Fenghui Garden, Guangming District, found in the non-closed-loop management of key personnel screening for persons who have returned from other provinces.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangzhou Shenzhen Guangdong

more news

1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

The saga continues...

4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

The saga continues...

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

A small number of daily local cases continue to be reported in the Chinese capital.

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Some may say there's a connection between Pinggu's peach trees and its seeming ability to stay relatively virus-free.

10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

The saga continues...

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The saga continues...

9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives