Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

Yesterday, October 31, there were 21 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, as well as two asymptomatic cases.

Of the new cases, only one was community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation.

Recently, Beijing has faced a small number of daily local COVID cases. However, authorities have not yet introduced any new citywide anti-epidemic measures.

Pinggu district – located in the east of Beijing – has recently reported its first ever cases of COVID-19 during the latest outbreak.

READ MORE: THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, And Then...

The district’s famous Shilinxia Scenic Spot – which includes the notorious glass viewing platform – has announced temporary closure, as of yesterday, October 31.

[Cover image via Weibo/@顶尖摄影师观赏]

