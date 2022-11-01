  1. home
Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 1, 2022

Yesterday, October 31, there were 21 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Beijing, as well as two asymptomatic cases. 

Of the new cases, only one was community transmission i.e. detected outside of quarantine observation. 

Recently, Beijing has faced a small number of daily local COVID cases. However, authorities have not yet introduced any new citywide anti-epidemic measures. 

Pinggu district – located in the east of Beijing – has recently reported its first ever cases of COVID-19 during the latest outbreak. 

The district’s famous Shilinxia Scenic Spot – which includes the notorious glass viewing platform – has announced temporary closure, as of yesterday, October 31. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@顶尖摄影师观赏]

Beijing Covid-19

