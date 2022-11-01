4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, November 1.

Of the 4 new cases reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

1 new community case...

The community case case, a 31-year-old female, tested abnormal during regular PCR screening.



She lives in Zhuqiao Town of Pudong New Area and – in case you have been living under a rock – aside from her accommodation, she had been to Shanghai Disney Resort (and a Saizeriya, the classy lady) setting in motion a chain of contacts and close contacts that has made its way into every nook and cranny of the city...

Disney case causes chaos...

Just as Rattus Norvegicus spread the black death across medieval Europe, so Mickey Mouse (or one woman's desire to meet him) has unleashed COVID chaos across present day Shanghai.

The gates were locked at Shanghai Disney at 11.30am yesterday, with those inside unable to leave until they had returned a negative test result.

True to its name, the Happiest Place on Earth kept the rides running while people awaited thier results – kudos to Mickey, we never doubted he was one of the good guys.

Anybody who visited Shanghai Disney between October 27 and 30 has been told to report to themsleves to authorities, avoid crowds and take a PCR test every day for three days.

Shanghai Disney Resort itself has closed until further notice.

Read their full statement below:

Suffice to say, hundreds of close contacts and thousands of secondary contacts have been pinging off all over town, overwhelming the city's quarantine hotels and bringing the dreaded fangcang back into play.

Countless more compounds and indivuduals have been put into lockdown in just about every part of the city, as well as schools closed and venues told to shut.

479 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou recorded another 479 cases today.

Avoid! Avoid! Avoid!

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 2 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

759 Guangdong

388 Xinjiang

185 Heilongjiang

185 Shanxi

177 Fujian

131 Inner Mongolia

105 Shandong

91 Qinghai

87 Sichuan

82 Hubei

73 Yunnan

66 Hunan

61 Hebei

61 Shaanxi

42 Henan

37 Chongqing

36 Gansu

34 Jiangsu

33 Tianjin

24 Beijing

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

[Cover image via NetEase]