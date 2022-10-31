  1. home
  2. Articles

10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

By Ned Kelly, October 31, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 31.

Of the 10 new cases reported, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

1 new community cases...

The community case case, an 18-year-old man, tested abnormal during regular PCR screening.

He lives in Jiangchuan Lu Subdistrict of Minhang District. Aside from his accommodation, he had been to the fever clinic of Luodian Hospital in Baoshan District.

Shanghai Disney Resort closes...

Shanghai Disney Resort closed today with immediate effect, "in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."

No date has been given for it's reopening.

Read the full statement below:

Disney.jpg

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang

The 9 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 7 in Pudong

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 759 Guangdong

  • 388 Xinjiang

  • 185 Heilongjiang

  • 185 Shanxi

  • 177 Fujian

  • 131 Inner Mongolia

  • 105 Shandong

  • 91 Qinghai

  • 87 Sichuan

  • 82 Hubei

  • 73 Yunnan

  • 66 Hunan

  • 61 Hebei

  • 61 Shaanxi

  • 42 Henan

  • 37 Chongqing

  • 36 Gansu

  • 34 Jiangsu

  • 33 Tianjin

  • 24 Beijing

  • 10 Shanghai

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The saga continues...

9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

The saga continues...

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

The saga continues...

Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

Just in case you were thinking about that "alternate route" into the Chinese capital.

9 New COVID Cases, Universal Beijing Resort Closes

The saga continues...

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

The temporary closure was announced as cases of community transmission continue to be reported in Beijing.

19 New COVID Cases, 3 Outside Quarantine

The saga continues...

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Your provincial COVID roundup.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

9 New COVID Cases, Residence Registration Back Online

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives