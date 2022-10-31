10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 31.

Of the 10 new cases reported, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

1 new community cases...

The community case case, an 18-year-old man, tested abnormal during regular PCR screening.



He lives in Jiangchuan Lu Subdistrict of Minhang District. Aside from his accommodation, he had been to the fever clinic of Luodian Hospital in Baoshan District.

Shanghai Disney Resort closes...

Shanghai Disney Resort closed today with immediate effect, "in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."

No date has been given for it's reopening.

Read the full statement below:

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Minhang

The 9 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

7 in Pudong

1 in Fengxian

1 in Xuhui



China COVID hot spots...

759 Guangdong

388 Xinjiang

185 Heilongjiang

185 Shanxi

177 Fujian

131 Inner Mongolia

105 Shandong

91 Qinghai

87 Sichuan

82 Hubei

73 Yunnan

66 Hunan

61 Hebei

61 Shaanxi

42 Henan

37 Chongqing

36 Gansu

34 Jiangsu

33 Tianjin

24 Beijing

10 Shanghai

