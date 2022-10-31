10 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closes

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 31.
Of the 10 new cases reported, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.
1 new community cases...
The community case case, an 18-year-old man, tested abnormal during regular PCR screening.
He lives in Jiangchuan Lu Subdistrict of Minhang District. Aside from his accommodation, he had been to the fever clinic of Luodian Hospital in Baoshan District.
Shanghai Disney Resort closes...
Shanghai Disney Resort closed today with immediate effect, "in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."
No date has been given for it's reopening.
Read the full statement below:
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Minhang
The 9 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
7 in Pudong
1 in Fengxian
1 in Xuhui
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
759 Guangdong
388 Xinjiang
185 Heilongjiang
185 Shanxi
177 Fujian
131 Inner Mongolia
105 Shandong
91 Qinghai
87 Sichuan
82 Hubei
73 Yunnan
66 Hunan
61 Hebei
61 Shaanxi
42 Henan
37 Chongqing
36 Gansu
34 Jiangsu
33 Tianjin
24 Beijing
10 Shanghai
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
Looking for travel options?
Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China
For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments