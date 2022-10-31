Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

On the morning of October 22, a ceremony was held for the launch of the 'Pink Honor, Pink Care' Jiahui Breast Cancer Care Campaign at Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital.



Ms. Yan Shen, Vice Chairman of the Xuhui District Women's Federation, Mr. Fei Xia, Deputy Director of Hongmei Street People's Congress Working Committee, Ms. Wang Huijuan, President of the Xuhui District Cancer Rehabilitation Club, and Mr. Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health attended the event.

All staff in attendance wore pink ribbons, supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign, as well as raising awareness around both women's health and breast health.



According to global cancer statistics in 2022, breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer for the first time, becoming the world's most common form of cancer. Within China, the average age of onset is 45 to 55 years old – nearly 10 years earlier than that of European and American countries.



October is Breast Cancer Prevention Month, as designated by the World Health Organization. In recognition of this event, Jiahui launched the Pink Honor, Pink Care Jiahui Breast Cancer Care Campaign with the support of the Xuhui District Women's Federation and the Hongmei Street Women's Federation, and in collaboration with the Shanghai Xuhui District Cancer Rehabilitation Center and many other districts. Together these associations carried out a series of public health initiatives.



Mr. Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health, said:

"This year marks the fifth anniversary of Jiahui Health, and it is the third year that we are running the Pink Honor, Pink Care campaign. "In mid-September, Jiahui, together with our public welfare partners, launched a month-and-a-half of Pink Ribbon healthcare initiatives for breast cancer patients and the broader public.

"While fulfilling our commitment to community health, we have actively participated in public healthcare initiatives, hoping to use our reputation to promote awareness, spread knowledge, and provide high-quality care for breast cancer patients and their families."

The Pink Honor, Pink Care Campaign, which was launched in October 2020, provides support to the public with the aim to meet the individual needs of many patients.

At the event, Xiao Ma*, a breast cancer patient who had participated in Jiahui’s Breast Reconstruction Public Welfare Project, recalled the impact that her breast reconstruction had on her life:

"It is a blessing to be fortunate enough to benefit from this public welfare surgery opportunity. "Over the past two years, I have been in good physical condition, and I no longer have to worry about my lack of breasts or have the associated psychological burden. Now I am full of hope for my future. "So, my advice is to boldly take the first step in healing, seize the opportunity, don't be afraid, actively find a treatment plan, and be open to the process. "There may be tears and pain along the way, but when you face it bravely there will be hope."

As announced at the kick-off meeting, in addition to the Breast Reconstruction Public Welfare Project, Jiahui Health will continue to hold public education events for breast cancer patients in collaboration with clinical experts and public welfare partners.

This includes events at Jiahui International Hospital, as well as other locations, in addition to free online events. These events aim to provide accessible breast cancer prevention and management information, give support to patients in need, share positive patient stories, and provide the community with public healthcare consultations and rehabilitation guidance.

In parallel, it will also generate awareness through other initiatives such as public welfare art exhibitions and running events.



The event also invited Prof. Wu Jiong, Prof. Wang Biyun from Fudan University Affiliated Cancer Hospital, and Dr. Tibor Kovacs from Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital to share information regarding advanced breast cancer treatment technologies and future development prospects, thereby promoting academic exchanges in the industry and giving hope to breast cancer patients.



Going forward, with the joint support of many Pink Ribbon public welfare partners, Jiahui Health will continue to uphold the social responsibility of medical institutions by providing more women and patients with advanced breast cancer prevention technologies and information.

*alias

