3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 30, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 30.

Of the 9 new cases reported, 6 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

What can we say  a Halloweekend horror story...

3 new community cases...

All three community cases tested abnormal during recent regular PCR screening.

The first case, a 21-year-old woman, recently came to Shanghai from another province, and was staying at 1088 Pudong Nan Lu in Lujiazui Subdistrict of Pudong New Area.

She had also been to a hotel, a restaurant, a cigarette store and a convenience store, all in in Pudong.

The second and third cases are both Shanghai residents.

The second case, a 53-year-old woman, lives in Zhoupu Town, also in Pudong New Area.

She had also been to a kindergarten at 455 Zhouxing Lu in Zhoupu Town.

The third case, a 62-year-old man, lives in Xietu Lu Subdistrict of Xuhui District.

He had also been to a market, a pharmacy and a restaurant in downtown Xuhui and Jing'an districts.

Cue countless temporary closures, shutdowns and lockdowns.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 3 asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 1 in Xuhui

The 6 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 1 in Jing'an

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 199 Guangdong

  • 155 Xinjiang

  • 131 Inner Mongolia

  • 104 Fujian

  • 104 Shanxi

  • 94 Shandong

  • 86 Qinghai

  • 72 Hunan

  • 70 Hubei

  • 62 Shaanxi

  • 57 Heilongjiang

  • 42 Gansu

  • 42 Sichuan

  • 40 Chongqing

  • 38 Hebei

  • 36 Jiangsu

  • 34 Yunnan

  • 27 Henan

  • 22 Beijing

  • 20 Tianjin

  • 11 Anhui

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

