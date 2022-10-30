3 New COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 30.

Of the 9 new cases reported, 6 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

What can we say – a Halloweekend horror story...

3 new community cases...

All three community cases tested abnormal during recent regular PCR screening.



The first case, a 21-year-old woman, recently came to Shanghai from another province, and was staying at 1088 Pudong Nan Lu in Lujiazui Subdistrict of Pudong New Area.

She had also been to a hotel, a restaurant, a cigarette store and a convenience store, all in in Pudong.



The second and third cases are both Shanghai residents.

The second case, a 53-year-old woman, lives in Zhoupu Town, also in Pudong New Area.

She had also been to a kindergarten at 455 Zhouxing Lu in Zhoupu Town.

The third case, a 62-year-old man, lives in Xietu Lu Subdistrict of Xuhui District.



He had also been to a market, a pharmacy and a restaurant in downtown Xuhui and Jing'an districts.

Cue countless temporary closures, shutdowns and lockdowns.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 3 asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Pudong

1 in Xuhui



The 6 asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

5 in Pudong

1 in Jing'an

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

199 Guangdong

155 Xinjiang

131 Inner Mongolia

104 Fujian

104 Shanxi

94 Shandong

86 Qinghai

72 Hunan

70 Hubei

62 Shaanxi

57 Heilongjiang

42 Gansu

42 Sichuan

40 Chongqing

38 Hebei

36 Jiangsu

34 Yunnan

27 Henan

22 Beijing

20 Tianjin

11 Anhui

