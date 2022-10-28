115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

One hundred and fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today, the majority of which (88) were asymptomatic.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 19 symptomatic, 46 asymptomatic

Foshan: 3 symptomatic, 29 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 2 symptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Yangjiang: 1 symptomatic



Maoming: 1 symptomatic

Meizhou: 10 asymptomatic



Zhongshan: 1asymptomatic

Jieyang: 1 asmymptomatic



Guangzhou

Longdong Street, Fenghuang Street and Changxing Street in Tianhe district have closed all places of recreation, including, KTV bars, bars, gyms, mahjong halls, massage parlors etc. and restaurants can only offer dine-in services.

Elsewhere in the city, the restrictions remain the same as yesterday.

Infected persons (symptomatic)

Cases 1-4: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 5-6: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 7-8: Baiyun Lake Street, Bai Yun District.

Cases 9-10: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Case 11: Huadong Town, Huadu District.

The above cases were found in via close-contract track and tracing or were already in isolation.

Cases 12-13: Zhuji Street, Tianhe District.

Case 14: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 15: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 16: Zhongluotan Town, Baiyun District.

Case 17: Renhe Town, Baiyun District.

Cases 12-17 were found via community testing.

Case 18: Huadong Town, Huadu District. Found via testing of isolation hotel staff.

Case 19: Xian Village Street, Tianhe District. Found during screening of fever clinic visitors.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

Case 1-5: living in Baiyunhu street, Baiyun District.

Cases 6-8: living in Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 9-10: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 11-13: living in Jianggao Town, Baiyun District.

Cases 14-15: living in Zhongluotan Town, Baiyun District.

Cases 16-17: living in Jingtai Street, Baiyun District.

Case 18: living in Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

Case 19: living in Baiyun District and town.

Case 20: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Case 21: living in Taihe Town, Baiyun District.

Cases 22-25: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 26-27: living in Wushan Street, Tianhe District.

Case 28: living in Tianhe District Xian Cun Street.

Case 29: living in Panyu District Nancun town.

Cases 30-32: living in Huadu District, East Town.

Case 33: living in Huadu District, Xinhua Street.

Case 34: living in Xinya Street, Huadu District.

The above asymptomatic infections were found via the screening of close contacts or in isolation.

Cases 35-39: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 40: living in Tianhe District Changxing Street.

Case 41: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Case 42: living in Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

The above asymptomatic infections were found via community testing.

Case 43: living in Huashan Town, Huadu District.

Case 44: living in Zengcheng District fairy village.

Case 45: living in Yongning Street, Zengcheng District.

Asymptomatic infections 43-45 were found in the investigation of key personnel from other provinces. Case 46: living in Zhongluotan Town, Baiyun District. In the airport port closed loop management personnel investigation found.





