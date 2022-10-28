11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 28.

Of the 11 new cases reported, 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New community case...

The new community cases was in Yangpu District and tested positive during regular PCR screening.

Aside from their accommodation, they had been to a fruit stand and small supermarket.

Thankfully, they had not been to a huge shared office space.

Sadly, the same cannot be said for...

WeWork case causes chaos...

A case from earlier in the week has been linked to a big WeWork shared office building on Huangpi Nan Lu, resulting in a whole load of close contacts being shipped off to quarantine hotels this morning.

With close contacts having been running around all over town the last few days, a quagmire of COVID chaos has once again been unleashed.

A number of schools have been asked to close, bars and restaurants temporarily shut down and countless compounds put into lockdown.

Just about everybody else in the city is now keeping a keen eye on their text messages, health codes and calls – praying they are not about to be pinged as a secondary contact.

We're getting some serious Golden Week deja vu vibes...

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Yangpu

The 10 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

4 in Pudong

2 in Putuo

2 in Yangpu

1 in Jingan

1 in Minhang

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

176 Fujian

147 Inner Mongolia

122 Xinjiang

115 Guangdong

109 Qinghai

107 Shanxi

93 Shandong

75 Hunan

57 Hubei

48 Shaanxi

43 Sichuan

35 Heilongjiang

35 Jiangsu

29 Chongqing

30 Yunnan

21 Hebei

20 Henan

14 Gansu

11 Shanghai



We hope that helps you make good your escape!

