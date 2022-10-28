  1. home
  2. Articles

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

By That's Shanghai, October 28, 2022

0 0

Last week we introduced you to Iconic Shanghai's collection of sweatshirts and hoodies, the perfect way to stay warm and keep the Shanghai memories warmer.

READ MORE: Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

They also have a range of awesome and hilarious t-shirts and tanks that are as cool as, and also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in The Hai!

Notorious Ayi T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185236.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Notorious-Ayi.png

Middle Kingdom T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185239.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Middle-Kingdom-T-Shirt.png

Jia You Sleeveless Tee

¥129

_20221028185248.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Jia-You-Sleeveless-Tee.png

Party Animal T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185233.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Party-Animal-T-Shirt.png

The Hai T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185207.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

The-Hai-T-Shirt.png

Hai Life T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185251.jpg


Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Hai-Life-T-Shirt.png

Shanghai Laowai T-Shirt

¥139

Shanghai-Lao-Wai-TShirt.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Laowai-T-Shirt.png

King of Shanghai T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185242.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

King-of-Shanghai-T-Shirt.png

Back to the Hai T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185254.jpg


Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Back-to-the-Hai-T-Shirt.png

Jing'an Buddha T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185245.jpg


Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Jade-Buddha-T-Shirt.png

Former French Concession T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185257.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Former-French-Concession-T-Shirt.png

Shanghai Clubbing T-Shirt

¥139

v6quaccl8c0qp6l1665391814.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Clubbing-T-Shirt.png

China Baby Tank

¥129

China-Baby-Front.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Baby-Tank.png

Shanghai Hottie Tank

¥129

Shanghai-Hottie.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Hottie-Tank.png

Iconic Shanghai Range

For more in the Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

Whole-Line.png

more news

PHOTOS: Trung Nguyên Legend Opens Shanghai Flagship Store

PHOTOS: Trung Nguyên Legend Opens Shanghai Flagship Store

First oversea Flagship store in Shanghai for Vietnam-based global coffee leader.

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Custom-made and cool as funk!

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

​Australian platinum-award winning musician Gus Till creates meditative music for the Mindful Room to let you begin a journey of healing for the body, mind and spirit.

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

China Creates Aerosolized Booster Shots for Mass Vaccination

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Twitter To Become the New WeChat After Musk’s Takeover?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

Small Number of Local Cases Keep Cropping Up in Beijing

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

11 New COVID Cases, WeWork Case Causes Chaos

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives