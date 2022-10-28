  1. home
Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

By Sponsored, October 28, 2022

Allelique – a Truly International Skincare Brand

customer-story2-2.jpg

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London. 

Positioned in the entry luxury market, through deep research and understanding of skin care, Allelique has created a number of high-end skincare products to help repair modern women's skin using a combination of technology and botanicals.

Allelique products and packages are ideal for those wishing to pamper themselves, and also make the perfect gift for friends, family members and loved ones.

Natural Spa Collection

.jpg

Enjoy an amazing Double 11 discount of 60% off on these All Star Family Packages from Allelique's Nature & Spa collection. Washing and skin care in one box. Everything you need to take care of your skin, so you need not fear dryness this autumn and winter.

Allelique All Star Family Package A

Original Price RMB2,028

Double 11 Discount Price: RMB799

_20221028101845.jpg

  • Contains 6 sets of Allelique Natural & Spa Collection products worth RMB948: one bottle each of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, hand soap, hand cream

  • An additional skin care product set valued at RMB1,080, including Fullerene Luxury Serum 30ml + Rejuvenating and Firming Eye Serum 30ml + Retinol Cream De Seda 30g

  • Extra 8 pieces of skin care products and a travel kit worth RMB76

Scan the QR to Purchase

788.png

Allelique All Star Family Package B

Original Price ¥1,741

Double 11 Discount Price: ¥699

_20221028101820.jpg

  • Contains 6 sets of Allelique Natural & Spa Collection products worth RMB948: one bottle each of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, hand soap, hand cream

  • An additional skin care product set valued at RMB793, including Dream Rose Water Micellar 50ml + Amino Acid SEDA Moisture Cleansing Balm 30g + Glow Booster Moisture 30ml

  • Extra 8 pieces of skin care products and a travel kit worth RMB76

 Scan the QR to Purchase

688.png

Extra Surprise!

_20221028105718.jpg

The first 30 orders will also receive this Allelique red lip bag. For your own use or as a gift for your girlfriend – it's a must-have for parties. Get it now!

Allelique Livestream

_20221028110943.jpg

Follow Allelique's one-hour livestream on Taobao every Wednesday at 7pm and enjoy buy-1-get-1-free on hot-selling products.

Scan the QR in the Taobao APP

_20220908112531.jpg

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

