Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Health has stressed that those in the city who do not comply with epidemic prevention measures will bear all legal responsibilities.

There was particular mention of those who seek to take “alternate routes” to enter Beijing illegally, China News Net reports. There was also mention of "concealment" and "false reporting."

Recently, a 30-year-old woman surnamed Li, was accused by the Chaoyang branch of Beijing Public Security Bureau of entering Beijing without the necessary normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝).

Li had attended a wedding in Fujian province and later tested positive after having returned to Beijing.

The news comes as Beijing continues to face cases of community transmission. As a result, Universal Beijing Resort remains temporarily closed.

Beijing’s Latest Numbers

Yesterday, October 26, Beijing recorded 12 local cases of COVID-19, as well as five asymptomatic cases. Only one of said cases was community transmission. The others were all detected while under quarantine observation.

[Cover image via Weibo/@36氪]

