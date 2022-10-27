  1. home
PHOTOS: Trung Nguyên Legend Opens Shanghai Flagship Store

October 27, 2022

Vietnam-based global coffee leader Trung Nguyên Legend shows its rapid expansion in China, with a total of 800 million cups of coffee sold since the beginning of 2022.

The first representative Trung Nguyên Legend Oversea Flagship store opened on September 21, and is located at 699 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai's bustling commercial center. The debut space is boldly designed.

Customers can enjoy signature Vietnamese filter coffee while touring three coffee civilizations such as Ottoman, Roman and Zen.

In addition to these insights, the flagship store recreates the unique Vietnamese coffee culture for Chinese customers.

Trung Nguyên Legend, 699 Nanjing Xi Lu 市静安区南京西路699号


