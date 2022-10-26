  1. home
19 New COVID Cases, 3 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 26, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 18 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 26.

Of the 19 new cases reported, all 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is not good news at all.

3 community cases...

Of the three COVID-19 community cases, two live in Yangpu District and one in Jinshan District.

Females aged between 18 and 33, all three are asymptomatic, and all tested abnormal during PCR testing.

As well as their accommodations, the trio had been to a music school, beauty salon, cafe, massage parlor, supermarket and pharmacy... so we can only assume a whole load of people in Yangpu and Jinshan are getting red coded and shipped off to quarantine at this very moment.

Fingers crossed it gets contained out there in the 'burbs, for we've Halloween to celebrate downtown.

READ MORE: Where to Celebrate Halloween 2022 in Shanghai

Single-tube testing for truck drivers...

Shanghai has introduced new regulations for cargo truck drivers coming from other provinces, authorities have announced.

All cargo drivers and their passengers must receive single-tube nucleic acid testing at highway entrances to the city.

Meanwhile, mail and courier businesses have been ordered to up their education of staff in pandemic prevention, teaching them to take adequate protective measures.

It's all going wrong in Guangdong...

Ninety-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the province of Guangdong yesterday, 65 of which were in Guangzhou, leading several districts in the city to implement temporary lockdown measures.

We'd avoid traveling there for now if you possibly can.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang

The 3 asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Yangpu

  • 1 in Jinshan

The 15 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 3 in Minhang

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 212 Shanxi

  • 138 Xinjiang

  • 114 Inner Mongolia

  • 93 Fujian

  • 92 Guangdong

  • 89 Qinghai

  • 70 Hunan

  • 58 Shandong

  • 57 Shaanxi

  • 42 Sichuan

  • 32 Hubei

  • 30 Yunnan

  • 24 Henan

  • 22 Jiangsu

  • 20 Beijing

  • 20 Tianjin

  • 19 Chongqing

  • 19 Shanghai

  • 14 Gansu

  • 11 Anhui

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

