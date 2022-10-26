19 New COVID Cases, 3 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 18 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 26.

Of the 19 new cases reported, all 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive during regular screening.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is not good news at all.

3 community cases...

Of the three COVID-19 community cases, two live in Yangpu District and one in Jinshan District.

Females aged between 18 and 33, all three are asymptomatic, and all tested abnormal during PCR testing.

As well as their accommodations, the trio had been to a music school, beauty salon, cafe, massage parlor, supermarket and pharmacy... so we can only assume a whole load of people in Yangpu and Jinshan are getting red coded and shipped off to quarantine at this very moment.



Fingers crossed it gets contained out there in the 'burbs, for we've Halloween to celebrate downtown.

Single-tube testing for truck drivers...

Shanghai has introduced new regulations for cargo truck drivers coming from other provinces, authorities have announced.



All cargo drivers and their passengers must receive single-tube nucleic acid testing at highway entrances to the city.



Meanwhile, mail and courier businesses have been ordered to up their education of staff in pandemic prevention, teaching them to take adequate protective measures.

It's all going wrong in Guangdong...

Ninety-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the province of Guangdong yesterday, 65 of which were in Guangzhou, leading several districts in the city to implement temporary lockdown measures.

We'd avoid traveling there for now if you possibly can.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Minhang

The 3 asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Yangpu

1 in Jinshan



The 15 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:



5 in Pudong



3 in Minhang



2 in Songjiang

1 in Fengxian

1 in Jiading



1 in Jinshan



1 in Xuhui



1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

