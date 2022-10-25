19 New Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of November

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 25.
Of the 19 new cases reported, all 19 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
Once again, no new community cases, but that is a jump of seven from yesterday's 12.
Seems flushing those quarantined close contact cases from Golden Week out of Shanghai's COVID system is proving trickier than we'd hoped.
Free testing extended to end of November...
The good news? Testing will remain free until the end of November.
The bad news? Mandatory testing has been extended until the end of November.
Shanghai residents will be subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week until November 30, otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking part in 'normal life.'
READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days
Realistically, a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:
READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site
Authorities added – as they do every month – that relevant policies and measures will be adjusted based on the COVID-19 situation.
A word to the wise – don't expect them to be adjusted anytime soon:
READ MORE: ‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily
Chin up, comrades, only *checks most recent notes* at least two more years to go...
New cases by district...
The 19 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
6 in Minhang
6 in Pudong
3 in Songjiang
1 in Jing'an
1 in Qingpu
1 in Xuhui
1 in Yangpu
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
146 Shanxi
133 Xinjiang
99 Inner Mongolia
95 Guangdong
88 Hunan
86 Shaanxi
61 Sichuan
57 Fujian
39 Tianjin
34 Shandong
33 Yunnan
32 Qinghai
27 Hubei
25 Henan
19 Shanghai
18 Beijing
15 Anhui
15 Jiangsu
13 Chongqing
12 Gansu
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
Looking for travel options?
Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China
For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments