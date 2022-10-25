  1. home
19 New Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of November

By Ned Kelly, October 25, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 25.

Of the 19 new cases reported, all 19 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Once again, no new community cases, but that is a jump of seven from yesterday's 12.

Seems flushing those quarantined close contact cases from Golden Week out of Shanghai's COVID system is proving trickier than we'd hoped.

Free testing extended to end of November...

The good news? Testing will remain free until the end of November.

The bad news? Mandatory testing has been extended until the end of November.

Shanghai residents will be subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week until November 30, otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking part in 'normal life.'

Realistically, a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Authorities added – as they do every month – that relevant policies and measures will be adjusted based on the COVID-19 situation.

A word to the wise – don't expect them to be adjusted anytime soon:

Chin up, comrades, only *checks most recent notes* at least two more years to go...

New cases by district...

The 19 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 6 in Minhang

  • 6 in Pudong

  • 3 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 146 Shanxi

  • 133 Xinjiang

  • 99 Inner Mongolia

  • 95 Guangdong

  • 88 Hunan

  • 86 Shaanxi

  • 61 Sichuan

  • 57 Fujian

  • 39 Tianjin

  • 34 Shandong

  • 33 Yunnan

  • 32 Qinghai

  • 27 Hubei

  • 25 Henan

  • 19 Shanghai

  • 18 Beijing

  • 15 Anhui

  • 15 Jiangsu

  • 13 Chongqing

  • 12 Gansu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

