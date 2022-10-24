Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 (quanguo gao zhong di fengxian yiqing diqu) on WeChat.

One hundred and twenty six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today, leading to offline classes being suspended in some schools in Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Jieyang.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhongshan.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases



Guangzhou: 16 symptomatic, 53 asymptomatic

Foshan: 1 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic

Zhongshan: 4 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Zhaoqing: 1 symptomatic

Shenzhen: 3 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 3 asymptomatic

Jieyang: 2 asymptomatic

Imported COVID-19 Cases

Shenzhen: 7 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

Foshan: 6 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic

Guangzhou: 10 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 1 asymptomatic

Dongguan: 1 asymptomatic

Shenzhen

There were only three cases discovered throughout the whole of Shenzhen, all of which are asymptomatic.

Two of said cases were found in isolation while one was in closed-loop management key personnel screening.

Infected patients

Male, 33 years old, Fubao street, Futian District, Nanguang Mingshi Yuan

Female, 44 years old, Lane 11 of Sharon Autumn Village, Shatou Street, Futian District.

Female, 43 years old, No. 10 Dongle East Road, Pinghu Street, Longgang District.

Guangzhou

Among the 16 symptomatic cases found in Guangzhou, 15 cases were already in isolation. The other symptomatic case was found via testing in a high-risk area.

Of the 53 new local asymptomatic infections, 44 were already in isolation and nine were found via testing in high-risk areas.

There were 10 asymptomatic cases imported from abroad.

Temporary lockdown measures have been implemented in Guangzhou Avenue South in the west, Xingang Middle Road in the north, Yiyuan South Road in the east and Dunhe Road in the south (excluding Liying Plaza and Zhuying Residential Community) as of 4.30pm yesterday.

Primary and middle schools in both Haizhu and Baiyun districts have temporarily stopped offline classes as of today (Monday, October 24, 2022).

Haizhu district has also halted dine-in services in restaurants and cafés from October 24-26 in some areas.

Kecun metro station in the Haizhu district is being temporarily closed.

Infected Persons (symptomatic)

Cases 1-10: Xinhua Street, Huadu District;

Cases 11-12: Shiling Town, Huadu District.

Case 13: Chi Ni Town, Huadu District.

Case 14: Chebei Street, Tianhe District.

Case 15: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Case 16: Dashi Street, Panyu District.

Infected Persons (asymptomatic)

Case 1-30: Huadu District, Xinhua Street.

Case 31-33: Huadu District, Xinya Street.

Case 34-35: Huadu District, Huacheng Street.

Case 36: Huashan Town, Huadu District.

Case 37: Huadu District, Xiuquan Street.

Case 38: Huadu District, East Town.

Case 39: Huadu District, Tanbu Town.

Case 40: Huadu District, Chi Ni town.

Case 41-47: Baiyun District, Baiyunhu street.

Case 48-49: Baiyun District, Jinsha Street.

Case 50: Baiyun District He Town.

Case 51: Baiyun District, Tangjing street.

Case 52: Tianhe Districtk Xinghua Street.

Case 53: Panyu District, Nancun Town.

The above 69 infected people have been transferred to the Eighth Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University for isolation and treatment. Their condition is stable.

Zhongshan

Zhongshan has temporarily suspended operations for KTV bars, bars and clubs, mahjong and pool halls, internet cafes, massage parlors, gyms and other places of entertainment and recreation for three days.

Also, entry to public places including your office, public transport, taxis and other places where people congregate will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. These measures will be in place for two days.

The city reported four symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

135 Xinjiang

98 Inner Mongolia

81 Shaanxi



76 Hunan

63 Shanxi

41 Tianjin

37 Shandong

34 Yunnan

30 Sichuan

29 Hubei

24 Henan

23 Anhui

23 Fujian

20 Qinghai

19 Jiangsu

15 Heillongjiang

12 Shanghai

10 Beijing

10 Guangxi

