16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 22.

Of the 16 new cases reported, all 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's three more cases than yesterday's 13 – but, once again, no new community cases.

Seems the city is slowly working the quarantined close contact cases from Golden Week out of out its COVID system.

Delivery Suspended in Qingpu...

A number of delivery companies have suspended services in Qingpu District after deliverymen showed abnormal nucleic acid test results.

Two people in Qingpu tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14, and a number of areas in the district were locked down in response.

Yuyuan Garden closed...

Yuyuan Garden has temporarily ceased operations due to the COVID situation, as has Duoyun Books in Pudong New Area.

Those who bought tickets are eligible for refunds.

New cases by district...

The 16 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Qingpu

3 in Jing'an



3 in Yangpu

2 in Putuo

1 in Baoshan

1 in Huangpu

1 in Minhang

1 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

120 Xinjiang

91 Inner Mongolia

89 Guangdong

70 Shaanxi

59 Tianjin

40 Hubei

40 Yunnan

39 Hunan

25 Guangxi

24 Sichuan

24 Zhejiang

21 Henan

18 Shandong

17 Beijing

17 Shanxi

16 Gansu

16 Jiangsu

13 Shanghai

11 Hebei

