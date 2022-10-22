16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 22.
Of the 16 new cases reported, all 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
That's three more cases than yesterday's 13 – but, once again, no new community cases.
Seems the city is slowly working the quarantined close contact cases from Golden Week out of out its COVID system.
Delivery Suspended in Qingpu...
A number of delivery companies have suspended services in Qingpu District after deliverymen showed abnormal nucleic acid test results.
Two people in Qingpu tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14, and a number of areas in the district were locked down in response.
Yuyuan Garden closed...
Yuyuan Garden has temporarily ceased operations due to the COVID situation, as has Duoyun Books in Pudong New Area.
Those who bought tickets are eligible for refunds.
New cases by district...
The 16 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
4 in Qingpu
3 in Jing'an
3 in Yangpu
2 in Putuo
1 in Baoshan
1 in Huangpu
1 in Minhang
1 in Pudong
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
120 Xinjiang
91 Inner Mongolia
89 Guangdong
70 Shaanxi
59 Tianjin
40 Hubei
40 Yunnan
39 Hunan
25 Guangxi
24 Sichuan
24 Zhejiang
21 Henan
18 Shandong
17 Beijing
17 Shanxi
16 Gansu
16 Jiangsu
13 Shanghai
11 Hebei
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
