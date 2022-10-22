  1. home
  2. Articles

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

By Ned Kelly, October 22, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 22.

Of the 16 new cases reported, all 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's three more cases than yesterday's 13 – but, once again, no new community cases.

Seems the city is slowly working the quarantined close contact cases from Golden Week out of out its COVID system.

Delivery Suspended in Qingpu...

A number of delivery companies have suspended services in Qingpu District after deliverymen showed abnormal nucleic acid test results.

Two people in Qingpu tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14, and a number of areas in the district were locked down in response.

Yuyuan Garden closed...

Yuyuan Garden has temporarily ceased operations due to the COVID situation, as has Duoyun Books in Pudong New Area.

Those who bought tickets are eligible for refunds.

New cases by district...

The 16 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Qingpu

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 3 in Yangpu

  • 2 in Putuo

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 120 Xinjiang

  • 91 Inner Mongolia

  • 89 Guangdong

  • 70 Shaanxi

  • 59 Tianjin

  • 40 Hubei

  • 40 Yunnan

  • 39 Hunan

  • 25 Guangxi

  • 24 Sichuan

  • 24 Zhejiang

  • 21 Henan

  • 18 Shandong

  • 17 Beijing

  • 17 Shanxi

  • 16 Gansu

  • 16 Jiangsu

  • 13 Shanghai

  • 11 Hebei

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


more news

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Will the typhoon wash away the COVID?

28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

Another COVID update... keep safe!

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

COVID-19 is back in a new form in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

WATCH: Is This the Worst Apartment in China?

Another International Flight Returns, This Time from Tianjin

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

16 New COVID Cases, Delivery Suspended in Qingpu

13 New Cases, Lovely Sunny Weekend Ahead!

13 New Cases, Lovely Sunny Weekend Ahead!

Shenzhen Firm Lambasted for Asking Applicants to Work for Free

Shenzhen Firm Lambasted for Asking Applicants to Work for Free

Exploring The Beijing Watchtower Which ‘Got The Cold Shoulder’

Exploring The Beijing Watchtower Which ‘Got The Cold Shoulder’

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives