Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

With autumn in the air, and winter just around the corner, this Iconic Shanghai collection of sweatshirts and hoodies are the perfect way to stay warm and keep the Shanghai memories warmer.
Not only that, but they also make the perfect gift and/or memento for those departing/departed that would appreciate a keepsake of their time in The Hai!
The Hai Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
King of Shanghai Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Classic Shanghai Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Shang to the Hai Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Former French Concession Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Middle Kingdom Hoodie
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Hai Life Sweatshirt
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt
¥299
Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase
This last one is strictly for Shanghai OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...
READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009
Iconic Shanghai Range
For more in the Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:
0 User Comments