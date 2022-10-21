  1. home
Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

By That's Shanghai, October 21, 2022

0 0

With autumn in the air, and winter just around the corner, this Iconic Shanghai collection of sweatshirts and hoodies are the perfect way to stay warm and keep the Shanghai memories warmer.

Not only that, but they also make the perfect gift and/or memento for those departing/departed that would appreciate a keepsake of their time in The Hai!

The Hai Hoodie

¥299

_20221021115959.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

The-Hai-Hoodie-QR.png

King of Shanghai Hoodie

¥299

_20221021121148.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

King-of-Shanghai-Hoodie-QR.png

Classic Shanghai Hoodie

¥299

_20221021120016.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Classic-Shanghai-Hoodie-QR.png

Shang to the Hai Hoodie

¥299

_20221021115937.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shang-to-the-Hai-Hoodie-QR.png

Former French Concession Hoodie

¥299

_20221021120010.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Former-French-Concession-Hoodie-QR.png

Middle Kingdom Hoodie

¥299

_20221021120002.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Middle-Kingdom-Hoodie-QR.png

Hai Life Sweatshirt

¥299

_20221021120006.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Hai-Life-Sweatshirt-QR.png

Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt

¥299

_20221021120012.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Daft-Punk-d-Sweatshirt-QR.png

This last one is strictly for Shanghai OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...

READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Iconic Shanghai Range

For more in the Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

Whole-Line.png

