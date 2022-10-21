13 New Cases, Lovely Sunny Weekend Ahead!

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 21.

Of the 13 new cases reported, all 13 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's three more cases than yesterday's 10 – but, once again, no new community cases, which is the big thing.

New cases by district...

The 13 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Baoshan

3 in Pudong

2 in Jing'an

2 in Qingpu

1 in Minhan

1 in Songjiang

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

120 Xinjiang

91 Inner Mongolia

89 Guangdong

70 Shaanxi

59 Tianjin

40 Hubei

40 Yunnan

39 Hunan

25 Guangxi

24 Sichuan

24 Zhejiang

21 Henan

18 Shandong

17 Beijing

17 Shanxi

16 Gansu

16 Jiangsu

13 Shanghai

11 Hebei

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

