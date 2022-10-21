  1. home
13 New Cases, Lovely Sunny Weekend Ahead!

By Ned Kelly, October 21, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 21.

Of the 13 new cases reported, all 13 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's three more cases than yesterday's 10 – but, once again, no new community cases, which is the big thing.

Sunny Weekend Ahead!

These COVID reports sure are getting a bit samey – let's break it up a little. Here's your weekend weather report:

Sunshine, clear skies, good air quality  perfect al fresco livin' temperatures. Book yourself a table on the terrace; order an extra bottle of rosé; take a walk in the park; and don't forget to stop and smell the roses.

Now, back to the ol' 'Rona...

New cases by district...

The 13 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Baoshan

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Minhan

  • 1 in Songjiang

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 120 Xinjiang

  • 91 Inner Mongolia

  • 89 Guangdong

  • 70 Shaanxi

  • 59 Tianjin

  • 40 Hubei

  • 40 Yunnan

  • 39 Hunan

  • 25 Guangxi

  • 24 Sichuan

  • 24 Zhejiang

  • 21 Henan

  • 18 Shandong

  • 17 Beijing

  • 17 Shanxi

  • 16 Gansu

  • 16 Jiangsu

  • 13 Shanghai

  • 11 Hebei

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

