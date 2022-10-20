Niccolo Suzhou Successfully Holds Niccolo Lectures

Niccolo Suzhou, in collaboration with IBBY – the International Board of Books for Young People – successfully hosted a Niccolo Lecture on the Hans Christian Andersen Award For Illustration. Mr. Zhang Mingzhou, the former president of IBBY, along with several renowned artists from the China Academy of Art, directors of art galleries in Suzhou, representatives of the city Education Bureau and publishing industry, and hotel media friends were invited for a creative sharing session on the art of illustration in the Roma Meeting Room on L116.



The lecture was held in two sessions: the Hans Christian Andersen Award For Illustration exhibition and the speeches. Various original illustrations and illustrated books were on display, which allowed guests to experience the charm of illustrated works up close.

At 9:30 AM on September 25, 2022, more than 50 invited artists, media and hotel guests arrived to visit the Hans Christian Andersen Award Illustration Art Exhibition. The hotel also invited 30 groups of parents and children to the event to stimulate the imagination and creativity of local children.

The speech session of the Niccolo Lecture officially began at 10:00 AM. Mr. Robert Cousins, general manager of Niccolo Suzhou, delivered the opening speech. Robert said, "It's a great pleasure to have Mr. Zhang, former president of IBBY, and other art and education experts participate in this event. True to our brand’s mantra of ‘New Encounters' and spirit of discovery, our hotels present a series of fascinating and diverse dinner talks called Niccolo Lectures. These private events give the floor to adventurers, entrepreneurs, and lifestyle and business innovators to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys. We believe that through the hosting of this event together with IBBY and presented artists, we can create memorable experiences that inspire people to sense the art in illustrations.”

Later, Mr. Zhang Mingzhou, who is also the former president of IBBY Organization and executive director of the China Copyright Association, gave his speech on "IBBY and the creation of the Hans Christian Andersen Award and discovering the beauty of the world from children's books". He called on society, parents and educators to protect the “inner child” within young people. Mr. Zhang emphasised, “Without imagination, there is no creativity. Creativity lives in the child's heart, and by protecting the child's heart, we are protecting creativity.”

Mr. Gu Yingqing, professor of the China Academy of Fine Arts, member of the China Artists Association, and deputy director of the Zhejiang Art Association for comics and illustrations discussed the art concept of the Hans Christian Andersen Award For Illustration. Mr. Gu also shared insights into the main Western-style genre of illustrated art and expressed his personal understanding and appreciation of Hans Christian Andersen's art.

Mr. Zhang Lei, the curator of the Hans Christian Andersen Award Illustration Exhibition, gave his speech on "My view on the art of the International Hans Christian Andersen Illustration". Mr. Zhang shared his desire to curate vivid exhibitions that allow families to play, draw, express and share stories by delivering an immersive exhibition experience. He also mentioned that in the past 50 years, there have been 27 winners of the Hans Christian Andersen Award, which is the world's highest honour in children's books. The winners come from different countries. Some are young and some are late bloomers, but they all have strong childlike hearts. Mr. Zhang Lei hopes to let children fall in love with art and cultivate their creativity and imagination through the "Hans Christian Andersen Award Illustration Art Exhibition".

Ms. Liu Yenan, the curator of Shanghai Duoyunxuan Art Center, gave her speech on the art and power of education. She hopes that children and their parents can find self-healing in the world of illustrations they create.

Mr. Yang Hui, director of the Suzhou Ming Art Museum, presented the secret behind art creations. He hopes to create an environment for children to realise their artistic dreams through the charm and power of art and the influence of education from a young age.

Ms. Wang Weihua, director of Hangzhou Artists Association and vice president of Hangzhou Gongshu District Art Association, delivered a speech on "the educational nature of children's book illustrations". Ms. Wang shared an in-depth analysis of the importance of children's books through different dimensions of illustration, such as artistry, education, science, imagination, enjoyment and interactivity. Illustration is a form of artistic creation that transcends the text and breaks the limitation of the text. Children's books are good teachers and helpful friends for children's positive development. Therefore, the educational significance of children's illustrated art is particularly important.

Young artist representatives He Mengqian, Sun Haochun, Gong Chunhao and Yao Yao shared their respective insights on ‘how to use illustrations to communicate with children, ‘high-quality illustrations in children's art education’, ‘ keep childlike wonders’ and ‘the world unseen- international Hans Christian Andersen award illustration exhibition afterthoughts’. Young artists believe that forgetting the adult mindset and returning to natural innocence is the best form of expression in the art of illustration.





In partnership with Hans Christian Andersen Award by IBBY, Niccolo Suzhou launched its lecture series in pursuit of inspiration. The hotel hopes to share ideas and encourage parents, education workers and illustrators to discover and nurture young people's childlike innocence. Let the children use illustrations as a bridge to exploring artistic expressions, viewing the world with an artistic mind and finding the beauty within that.

“Life itself is the most wonderful fairy tale. I have no fixed place in life, and my soul has no basis. Fairy tales are Aladdin's magic lamp for my wandering life!” – Hans Christian Andersen

For more information on Niccolo Suzhou, please visit Niccolo Suzhou's official WeChat Mall and website, or call +86 512 6068 8888.

About Niccolo Lectures

True to our brand’s mantra of ‘New Encounters' and spirit of discovery, our hotels present a series of fascinating and diverse dinner talks called Niccolo Lectures. These private events give the floor to adventurers, entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, celebrities and sports stars to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys.

About IBBY Organization

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) is a non-profit organization which represents an international network of people from all over the world who are committed to bringing books and children together. IBBY was founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 1953. Today, it is composed of 80 National Sections all over the world.

About Hans Christian Andersen Award



The Hans Christian Andersen Award is the highest international recognition given to an author and an illustrator of children's books. Given every other year by IBBY, the Hans Christian Andersen Awards recognize lifelong achievements and are presented to an author and an illustrator whose complete works have made an important, lasting contribution to children's literature.

