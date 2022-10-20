10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, October 20.
Of the 10 new cases reported, all 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New cases by district...
The 10 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
4 in Songjiang
2 in Pudong
1 in Baoshan
1 in Huangpu
1 in Qingpu
1 in Xuhui
China COVID hot spots...
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
127 Xinjiang
84 Guangdong
82 Inner Mongolia
75 Shaanxi
47 Yunnan
46 Hunan
42 Sichuan
30 Hubei
30 Tianjin
29 Zhejiang
28 Jiangsu
25 Chongqing
24 Henan
19 Guangxi
18 Beijing
18 Hebei
15 Gansu
15 Shandong
14 Shanxi
10 Shanghai
