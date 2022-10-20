  1. home
  2. Articles

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 20, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, October 20.

Of the 10 new cases reported, all 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Whisper it *very quietly* – it's all going in the right direction...

New cases by district...

The 10 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 127 Xinjiang

  • 84 Guangdong

  • 82 Inner Mongolia

  • 75 Shaanxi

  • 47 Yunnan

  • 46 Hunan

  • 42 Sichuan

  • 30 Hubei

  • 30 Tianjin

  • 29 Zhejiang

  • 28 Jiangsu

  • 25 Chongqing

  • 24 Henan

  • 19 Guangxi

  • 18 Beijing

  • 18 Hebei

  • 15 Gansu

  • 15 Shandong

  • 14 Shanxi

  • 10 Shanghai

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Will the typhoon wash away the COVID?

28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

Another COVID update... keep safe!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Change

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Niccolo Suzhou Successfully Holds Niccolo Lectures

Niccolo Suzhou Successfully Holds Niccolo Lectures

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Mindful Room

3 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

3 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives