10 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, October 20.

Of the 10 new cases reported, all 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New cases by district...

The 10 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Songjiang

2 in Pudong

1 in Baoshan



1 in Huangpu

1 in Qingpu



1 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

127 Xinjiang

84 Guangdong

82 Inner Mongolia

75 Shaanxi

47 Yunnan

46 Hunan

42 Sichuan

30 Hubei

30 Tianjin

29 Zhejiang

28 Jiangsu

25 Chongqing

24 Henan

19 Guangxi

18 Beijing

18 Hebei

15 Gansu

15 Shandong

14 Shanxi

10 Shanghai

