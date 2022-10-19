Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

Beijing has continued to record locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. However, only a small number have been cases of community transmission. Most have been detected while under quarantine observation.

Yesterday, October 18, 34 new local cases were recorded, as well as eight asymptomatic cases. The number marks Beijing’s highest daily rise in local cases since the current outbreak began to be detected on September 29.

Two of yesterday’s new cases were community transmission. The rest were detected while under quarantine observation.

Today, October 19 between midnight-3pm, 12 new local cases were recorded, all of which were detected while under quarantine observation. There were six new cases in Chaoyang district, three in Xicheng and three in Haidian. Four of said cases were asymptomatic.

If You Plan to Leave Beijing...

Make note of the list below which shows places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined:



122 Xinjiang

98 Guangdong

76 Inner Mongolia

60 Shaanxi

49 Hunan

48 Zhejiang

45 Shanxi

39 Hubei

36 Sichuan

33 Yunnan

31 Henan

26 Chongqing

24 Jiangsu

20 Guangxi

15 Shanghai

12 Shandong

