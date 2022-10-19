  1. home
WATCH: Is This the Worst Apartment in Shenzhen?

By Lars James Hamer, October 19, 2022

We’ve all seen those pictures of terribly small apartments available for sky-high rental prices in some of the world’s most expensive cities, but this one in Shenzhen surely takes the biscuit. 

You know an apartment is bad when you have to climb a ladder to get into it, but the horror doesn’t end there. 

Available for RMB600 per month, this apartment is only a stone's throw away from the nearest metro station.

Sounds great so far, right? 

Well not quite, the master bedroom (and the only room in the apartment) also doubles up as the bathroom.

‘What’s wrong with an ensuite?’ I hear you cry. Well, nothing, except the toilet is actually in the bedroom.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, the width between the bed and the wall is just enough to fit the toilet, so you’d probably have to rest your feet on the mattress as you curl one off. 

And there’s more. For some reason whoever put the room together put the toilet at the head of the bed and the shower directly above the toilet.

In our opinion, there is only one good thing about this bedroom.

Have you ever been so hungover you can’t even make it to the toilet to throw up? 

If you rent this room, that will no longer be a problem. You could throw up, rinse off in the shower and sleep your hangover away without even leaving your bed.

However, if you live here, you’ve probably got more problems to deal with than a heavy night on the sauce. 

The agent advertising the apartment did mention it was very safe because you can lift the stairs away when you’re in the room and no one will be able to get in.

Deal breaker? Check out the video below and decide for yourself.

Anyway, what is it with Shenzhen always providing us with toilet-related stories?

Back in September, one Shenzhen resident was quarantined for using a public toilet. 

READ MORE: 10 Day Quarantine for Using a Shenzhen Toilet

[Cover image via Tencent Videos]

Shenzhen Apartments

