Another International Flight Returns, This Time from Tianjin

Following news yesterday, October 18, 2022 of China bringing back multiple international flights, another route is set to return, this time from China’s northern powerhouse of Tianjin.

READ MORE: China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

Xiamen Air has announced that they will operate a flight between Tianjin Binhai International Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport from October 27 onwards.

The announcement via Weibo/@奏耐天津



The outbound flight (MF869) will operate every Thursday, departing from Tianjin at 9am Beijing Time and arriving in Bangkok at 1.20pm local time.

The return flight (MF870) will depart on the same day from Bangkok at 2.20pm local time and arrive in Tianjin at 8.05pm Beijing Time.

It is the first international flight to Thailand from Tianjin operated by a domestic Chinese airline to return since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fact that so many international flights are returning to China may be a small cause for optimism regarding the country’s opening up post-COVID.

However, as you already know, the country is still adhering to its strict ‘dynamic-zero’ COVID policies for the time being.

READ MORE: 'China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID' - People's Daily

[Cover image via Weibo/@环球时报]

