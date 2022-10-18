  1. home
China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 18, 2022

A number of Chinese airlines have said they plan to increase the number of international flights for upcoming winter and spring seasons.

China Eastern Airlines was one of the first to make such an announcement; in a Weibo post yesterday, October 17, they said they planned for the number of international passenger flights between China and elsewhere to increase from 42 to 108 per week, starting on October 30. 

38421666083977_.pic.jpg

The announcement via Weibo by China Eastern Airlines. Image via Weibo/@中国东方航空

Other airlines soon followed suite, including China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, reports The Paper

Below is what we know so far based on information from each airline. 

China Eastern Airlines

(Outbound flight number/Return flight number)

The following flights have been authorized to operate:

  • Shanghai – Bangkok – Qingdao (FM865/FM866) – every Thursday from October 27 

  • Kunming – Bangkok (MU9613/MU9614) – every Thursday from October 20

  • Hangzhou – Manila (MU7821/MU7822) – every Thursday from November 3

  • Qingdao – Dubai (MU5085/MU5086) – every Thursday from October 27

  • Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City (MU9633/MU9634) – every Sunday from November 20

  • Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU279/MU280) – every Thursday from October 20

  • Qingdao – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU285/MU286) – every Saturday from October 29

  • Nanjing – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU277/MU278) – every Wednesday from October 26

  • Kunming – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU275/MU276) – every Tuesday from October 25

  • Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5050) – every Wednesday from October 26

  • Nanjing – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5040) – every Tuesday and Thursday from October 25

  • Yantai – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU267/MU268) – every Monday and Saturday from October 29

  • Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (FM889/FM890) – every Tuesday from October 25

  • Phnom Penh – Kunming (MU2600/no return flight) – every Monday and Saturday from October 24

China Southern Airlines 

The following flights have been authorized to operate:

  • Guangzhou – Jakarta (two return flights per week from October 26)

  • Dalian – Tokyo Narita Airport (two return flights per week from October 25)

  • Guangzhou – Dubai (three return flights per week from October 27)

  • Guangzhou – Manila (one return flight per week from October 27)

  • Guangzhou – Bangkok (one return flight per week from October 24)

  • Guangzhou – Phnom Penh (one return flight per week from October 18)

Air China 

Various flights from the Chinese mainland are expected to return, including those to Manila, Jakarta, Tokyo, Warsaw, Athens, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto. 

Hainan Airlines

From October 30 onwards, the following routes are authorized to operate: 

  • Beijing – Brussels 

  • Beijing – Moscow 

  • Beijing – Belgrade 

  • Beijing – Berlin

  • Beijing – Manchester 

  • Chongqing – Rome (two return flights per week) 

  • Chongqing – Madrid 

  • Shenzhen – Vancouver 

  • Dalian – Tokyo 

  • Dalian – Seoul 

Spring Airlines 

Since October 14 onwards, the following return international flights have been authorized to operate: 

  • Shenyang – Osaka 

  • Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport

  • Hangzhou – Seoul 

  • Shanghai – Bangkok 

  • Nanning – Phnom Penh 

  • Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 

  • Nanning – Bangkok 

  • Shenyang – Seoul 

Juneyao Airlines 

Since October 8 and October 16, respectively, Nanjing-Seoul (one-way flight once per week) and Nanjing-Osaka (return-flight once per week) have been authorized to operate. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

