China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

A number of Chinese airlines have said they plan to increase the number of international flights for upcoming winter and spring seasons.

China Eastern Airlines was one of the first to make such an announcement; in a Weibo post yesterday, October 17, they said they planned for the number of international passenger flights between China and elsewhere to increase from 42 to 108 per week, starting on October 30.

The announcement via Weibo by China Eastern Airlines. Image via Weibo/@中国东方航空



Other airlines soon followed suite, including China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, reports The Paper.

Below is what we know so far based on information from each airline.

China Eastern Airlines

(Outbound flight number/Return flight number)

The following flights have been authorized to operate:

Shanghai – Bangkok – Qingdao (FM865/FM866) – every Thursday from October 27

Kunming – Bangkok (MU9613/MU9614) – every Thursday from October 20

Hangzhou – Manila (MU7821/MU7822) – every Thursday from November 3

Qingdao – Dubai (MU5085/MU5086) – every Thursday from October 27

Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City (MU9633/MU9634) – every Sunday from November 20

Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU279/MU280) – every Thursday from October 20

Qingdao – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU285/MU286) – every Saturday from October 29

Nanjing – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU277/MU278) – every Wednesday from October 26

Kunming – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU275/MU276) – every Tuesday from October 25

Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5050) – every Wednesday from October 26

Nanjing – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5040) – every Tuesday and Thursday from October 25

Yantai – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU267/MU268) – every Monday and Saturday from October 29

Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (FM889/FM890) – every Tuesday from October 25

Phnom Penh – Kunming (MU2600/no return flight) – every Monday and Saturday from October 24

China Southern Airlines

The following flights have been authorized to operate:

Guangzhou – Jakarta (two return flights per week from October 26)

Dalian – Tokyo Narita Airport (two return flights per week from October 25)

Guangzhou – Dubai (three return flights per week from October 27)

Guangzhou – Manila (one return flight per week from October 27)

Guangzhou – Bangkok (one return flight per week from October 24)

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh (one return flight per week from October 18)

Air China

Various flights from the Chinese mainland are expected to return, including those to Manila, Jakarta, Tokyo, Warsaw, Athens, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Hainan Airlines

From October 30 onwards, the following routes are authorized to operate:

Beijing – Brussels

Beijing – Moscow

Beijing – Belgrade

Beijing – Berlin

Beijing – Manchester

Chongqing – Rome (two return flights per week)

Chongqing – Madrid

Shenzhen – Vancouver

Dalian – Tokyo

Dalian – Seoul

Spring Airlines

Since October 14 onwards, the following return international flights have been authorized to operate:

Shenyang – Osaka

Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport

Hangzhou – Seoul

Shanghai – Bangkok

Nanning – Phnom Penh

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh

Nanning – Bangkok

Shenyang – Seoul

Juneyao Airlines

Since October 8 and October 16, respectively, Nanjing-Seoul (one-way flight once per week) and Nanjing-Osaka (return-flight once per week) have been authorized to operate.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

