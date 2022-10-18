China is Adding Back THESE International Flights This Month

A number of Chinese airlines have said they plan to increase the number of international flights for upcoming winter and spring seasons.
China Eastern Airlines was one of the first to make such an announcement; in a Weibo post yesterday, October 17, they said they planned for the number of international passenger flights between China and elsewhere to increase from 42 to 108 per week, starting on October 30.
Other airlines soon followed suite, including China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China, Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, reports The Paper.
Below is what we know so far based on information from each airline.
China Eastern Airlines
The following flights have been authorized to operate:
Shanghai – Bangkok – Qingdao (FM865/FM866) – every Thursday from October 27
Kunming – Bangkok (MU9613/MU9614) – every Thursday from October 20
Hangzhou – Manila (MU7821/MU7822) – every Thursday from November 3
Qingdao – Dubai (MU5085/MU5086) – every Thursday from October 27
Kunming – Ho Chi Minh City (MU9633/MU9634) – every Sunday from November 20
Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU279/MU280) – every Thursday from October 20
Qingdao – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU285/MU286) – every Saturday from October 29
Nanjing – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU277/MU278) – every Wednesday from October 26
Kunming – Tokyo Narita Airport (MU275/MU276) – every Tuesday from October 25
Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5050) – every Wednesday from October 26
Nanjing – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU5049/MU5040) – every Tuesday and Thursday from October 25
Yantai – Seoul Incheon Airport (MU267/MU268) – every Monday and Saturday from October 29
Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Airport (FM889/FM890) – every Tuesday from October 25
Phnom Penh – Kunming (MU2600/no return flight) – every Monday and Saturday from October 24
China Southern Airlines
The following flights have been authorized to operate:
Guangzhou – Jakarta (two return flights per week from October 26)
Dalian – Tokyo Narita Airport (two return flights per week from October 25)
Guangzhou – Dubai (three return flights per week from October 27)
Guangzhou – Manila (one return flight per week from October 27)
Guangzhou – Bangkok (one return flight per week from October 24)
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh (one return flight per week from October 18)
Air China
Various flights from the Chinese mainland are expected to return, including those to Manila, Jakarta, Tokyo, Warsaw, Athens, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto.
Hainan Airlines
From October 30 onwards, the following routes are authorized to operate:
Beijing – Brussels
Beijing – Moscow
Beijing – Belgrade
Beijing – Berlin
Beijing – Manchester
Chongqing – Rome (two return flights per week)
Chongqing – Madrid
Shenzhen – Vancouver
Dalian – Tokyo
Dalian – Seoul
Spring Airlines
Since October 14 onwards, the following return international flights have been authorized to operate:
Shenyang – Osaka
Hangzhou – Tokyo Narita Airport
Hangzhou – Seoul
Shanghai – Bangkok
Nanning – Phnom Penh
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh
Nanning – Bangkok
Shenyang – Seoul
Juneyao Airlines
Since October 8 and October 16, respectively, Nanjing-Seoul (one-way flight once per week) and Nanjing-Osaka (return-flight once per week) have been authorized to operate.
