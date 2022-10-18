15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 18.
Of the 15 new cases reported, all 15 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
That's 17 less cases than yesterday's 32 – and, once again, no new community cases.
International flights suspended...
Three international flights from Shanghai have been suspended for a week from October 17:
Air France Flight AF198 to Paris
China Eastern Airlines Flight MU570 to Paris
Lufthansa Airlines Flight LH728 to Frankfurt
New cases by district...
The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Songjiang
The 14 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
9 in Qingpu
2 in Jing'an
1 in Baoshan
1 in Minhang
1 in Yangpu
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
141 Xinjiang
97 Guangdong
77 Shanxi
59 Hunan
50 Inner Mongolia
46 Sichuan
37 Hubei
36 Shaanxi
35 Zhejiang
33 Yunnan
30 Jiangsu
18 Beijing
15 Shanghai
13 Hebei
13 Henan
11 Guangxi
11 Gansu
10 Chongqing
10 Shandong
