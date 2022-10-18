15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 18.

Of the 15 new cases reported, all 15 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's 17 less cases than yesterday's 32 – and, once again, no new community cases.

International flights suspended...

Three international flights from Shanghai have been suspended for a week from October 17:



Air France Flight AF198 to Paris

China Eastern Airlines Flight MU570 to Paris

Lufthansa Airlines Flight LH728 to Frankfurt

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Songjiang



The 14 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

9 in Qingpu

2 in Jing'an

1 in Baoshan

1 in Minhang

1 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

141 Xinjiang

97 Guangdong

77 Shanxi

59 Hunan

50 Inner Mongolia

46 Sichuan

37 Hubei

36 Shaanxi

35 Zhejiang

33 Yunnan

30 Jiangsu

18 Beijing

15 Shanghai

13 Hebei

13 Henan

11 Guangxi

11 Gansu

10 Chongqing

10 Shandong

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]