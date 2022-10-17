Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

COVID

First things first, let’s get the COVID-19 bits and pieces out of the way.

There were 15 cases found in the city of Shenzhen yesterday, October 16.

Ten of the new infections were symptomatic and the remaining five were asymptomatic.

Eleven of the new cases were already in isolation (nine in quarantine and two undergoing at-home isolation). Three cases were found in cross-regional cooperation and one in community testing.

New cases by district…

7 in Bao’an district

3 in Nanshan district

3 in Longhua District

Two cases not included in the above list were discovered in centralized quarantine upon arrival from a province outside of Guangdong and have not been assigned a district.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shenzhen? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

188 Xinjiang

61 Guangdong

59 Shanxi

43 Inner Mongolia

37 Yunnan

36 Sichuan

32 Shaanxi

32 Shanghai

29 Jiangsu

24 Zhejiang

23 Hubei

16 Henan

16 Hunan

16 Tianjin

15 Beijing

15 Chongqing

12 Hebei

10 Anhui

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Typhoon Warning

In other news, a blue warning for typhoons has been issued in Shenzhen after Storm Nesat was upgraded to typhoon status.

Typhoon Nesat is expected to bring strong wind and rain to Shenzhen on Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18.

Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city.

Those of us from naturally cold countries or parts of the world where it frequently rains will be wondering what all the fuss is about, the rest of you should probably drink more hot water.

Keep track of Typhoon Nesat by clicking the link below.

