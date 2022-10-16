  1. home
28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 16, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 28 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 16.

Of the 28 new cases reported, all 28 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's 14 less cases than yesterday's 42 – and no new community cases.

Woo hoo!

New cases by district...

The 28 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 7 in Minhang

  • 4 in Jinshan

  • 4 in Qingpu

  • 3 in Chongming

  • 2 in Baoshan

  • 2 in Hongkou

  • 2 in Putuo

  • 2 in Yangpu

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 0 in Changning 

  • 0 in Fengxian

  • 0 in Jiading

  • 0 in Pudong

  • in Songjiang

  • 0 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases Friday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 330 Xinjiang

  • 237 Inner Mongolia

  • 74 Guangdong

  • 64 Shanxi

  • 62 Heilongjiang

  • 58 Yunnan

  • 49 Shanghai

  • 42 Anhui

  • 39 Sichuan

  • 36 Liaoning

  • 32 Jiangsu

  • 32 Jilin

  • 26 Shaanxi

  • 28 Shandong

  • 26 Ningxia

  • 24 Beijing

  • 24 Chongqing

  • 22 Hubei

  • 16 Henan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

