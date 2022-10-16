28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 28 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 16.

Of the 28 new cases reported, all 28 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's 14 less cases than yesterday's 42 – and no new community cases.

New cases by district...

The 28 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

7 in Minhang

4 in Jinshan

4 in Qingpu

3 in Chongming

2 in Baoshan

2 in Hongkou

2 in Putuo

2 in Yangpu

1 in Huangpu

1 in Jing'an

0 in Changning

0 in Fengxian

0 in Jiading

0 in Pudong

0 in Songjiang

0 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases Friday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

330 Xinjiang

237 Inner Mongolia

74 Guangdong

64 Shanxi

62 Heilongjiang

58 Yunnan

49 Shanghai

42 Anhui

39 Sichuan

36 Liaoning

32 Jiangsu

32 Jilin

26 Shaanxi

28 Shandong

26 Ningxia

24 Beijing

24 Chongqing

22 Hubei

16 Henan

