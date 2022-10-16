28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 28 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 16.
Of the 28 new cases reported, all 28 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
That's 14 less cases than yesterday's 42 – and no new community cases.
Woo hoo!
New cases by district...
The 28 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
7 in Minhang
4 in Jinshan
4 in Qingpu
3 in Chongming
2 in Baoshan
2 in Hongkou
2 in Putuo
2 in Yangpu
1 in Huangpu
1 in Jing'an
0 in Changning
0 in Fengxian
0 in Jiading
0 in Pudong
0 in Songjiang
0 in Xuhui
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases Friday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
330 Xinjiang
237 Inner Mongolia
74 Guangdong
64 Shanxi
62 Heilongjiang
58 Yunnan
49 Shanghai
42 Anhui
39 Sichuan
36 Liaoning
32 Jiangsu
32 Jilin
26 Shaanxi
28 Shandong
26 Ningxia
24 Beijing
24 Chongqing
22 Hubei
16 Henan
