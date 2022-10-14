  1. home
More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 14, 2022

Further to news That’s reported yesterday (October 13), more places in Beijing have tightened entry restrictions in relation to COVID-19. 

READ MORE: Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

It now seems to be the norm for many scenic spots to refuse entry to those who have travel history outside of Beijing within seven days i.e. if anywhere other than Beijing appears on your Travel Code (行程卡). 

The latest place to implement said policy is Yonghegong Lama Temple which made the announcement today (October 14) via its WeChat Official Account.  

640.jpeg

The announcement of the new entry policy by Yonghegong Lama Temple. Image via WeChat

Beijing’s Continues to Add New Local Cases

Yesterday (October 13), Beijing added 21 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 18 of which were detected under quarantine observation and three of which were cases of community transmission. There were nine cases in Dongcheng district, seven in Chaoyang, three in Xicheng, one in Tongzhou and one in Changping.

Today (October 14) between midnight-3pm, Beijing added six new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, four of which were detected under quarantine observation and two of which were cases of community transmission. There were three cases in Chaoyang district, two in Fengtai and one in Dongcheng.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京城市管理委员会]

Covid-19 Beijing

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

