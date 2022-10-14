  1. home
  2. Articles

49 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 14, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 47 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 14.

Of the 49 new cases reported, 47 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That's two more cases than yesterday's 47 – so still heading in the wrong direction, just at a slightly less alarming pace.

Two new community cases...

Both of the community cases were local asymptomatic and, once again, far from downdown.

The first case, a 25-year-old male, lives in north Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District. He tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing, and was a recent returnee from another province.

The second case, a 32-year-old male, lives in Chongming District – way out on the island – although he had recently visited Jing'an. He also tested positive during regular testing, and was also a recent returnee from another province.

Shanghai 'clarifies' self-health monitoring measures...

The Shanghai government has moved to clarify their policy on self-health monitoring, and we quote...

"Residents who have links to previous confirmed patients have to do a three-day home quarantine and four-day self-health monitoring. 

"Individuals can go to school or work during the four-day health-monitoring period, but should take nucleic acid tests as required and avoid gatherings."

No doubt this 'clarification' is going to surprise (and confuse) those still in home or central quarantine 10 days after being in a different venue on a different night to a case.

New cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 2 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Chongming

The 45 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 8 in Yangpu

  • 7 in Minhang

  • 7 in Putuo

  • 4 in Baoshan

  • 4 in Changning

  • 4 in Jiading

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 3 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Hongkou

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 0 in Chongming

  • 0 in Jinshan

  • 0 in Fengxian

  • 0 in Qingpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 330 Xinjiang

  • 237 Inner Mongolia

  • 74 Guangdong

  • 64 Shanxi

  • 62 Heilongjiang

  • 58 Yunnan

  • 49 Shanghai

  • 42 Anhui

  • 39 Sichuan

  • 36 Liaoning

  • 32 Jiangsu

  • 32 Jilin

  • 26 Shaanxi

  • 28 Shandong

  • 26 Ningxia

  • 24 Beijing

  • 24 Chongqing

  • 22 Hubei

  • 16 Henan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

Another COVID update... keep safe!

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

COVID-19 is back in a new form in Shenzhen.

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

A piece published by the Chinese state media outlet indicates China will not change its underlying COVID policy for now.

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Local cases have been slowly rising in recent days.

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

Cases rise as Guangzhou takes a week off work.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

23 New Cases in Shanghai, Red Codes & Green Fences

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

Plan B Boss on Shuangjing – Beijing’s ‘Forgotten Area’?

Live the French Way at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

Return of the Mac: How To Get In and Out of Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Russia Regrets and Other World Cup Memories from Paddy O’Shea’s

Russia Regrets and Other World Cup Memories from Paddy O’Shea’s

49 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

49 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives