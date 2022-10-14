49 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 47 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 14.

Of the 49 new cases reported, 47 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That's two more cases than yesterday's 47 – so still heading in the wrong direction, just at a slightly less alarming pace.

Two new community cases...

Both of the community cases were local asymptomatic and, once again, far from downdown.

The first case, a 25-year-old male, lives in north Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District. He tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing, and was a recent returnee from another province.

The second case, a 32-year-old male, lives in Chongming District – way out on the island – although he had recently visited Jing'an. He also tested positive during regular testing, and was also a recent returnee from another province.

Shanghai 'clarifies' self-health monitoring measures...

The Shanghai government has moved to clarify their policy on self-health monitoring, and we quote...

"Residents who have links to previous confirmed patients have to do a three-day home quarantine and four-day self-health monitoring. "Individuals can go to school or work during the four-day health-monitoring period, but should take nucleic acid tests as required and avoid gatherings."

No doubt this 'clarification' is going to surprise (and confuse) those still in home or central quarantine 10 days after being in a different venue on a different night to a case.

New cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Minhang

1 in Songjiang

The 2 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Baoshan

1 in Chongming

The 45 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

8 in Yangpu

7 in Minhang

7 in Putuo

4 in Baoshan

4 in Changning

4 in Jiading

3 in Pudong

3 in Songjiang

2 in Jing'an

1 in Hongkou

1 in Huangpu

1 in Xuhui

0 in Chongming

0 in Jinshan

0 in Fengxian

0 in Qingpu



China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

330 Xinjiang

237 Inner Mongolia

74 Guangdong

64 Shanxi

62 Heilongjiang

58 Yunnan

49 Shanghai

42 Anhui

39 Sichuan

36 Liaoning

32 Jiangsu

32 Jilin

26 Shaanxi

28 Shandong

26 Ningxia

24 Beijing

24 Chongqing

22 Hubei

16 Henan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]