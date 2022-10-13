Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

You don’t need us to tell you that the rules for entering Beijing have been strict for a while – all part of the new (COVID) normal.

If you are planning to (re-) enter the capital from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland anytime soon, take note of the rules below:

Before Departure

You must have the following:

A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours

A normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)

After Arrival

You must take one nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arrival and another test between 24-72 hours following arrival.

Call it the ‘3 days 2 tests’ policy.

Note that this is slightly different from what That’s has recently reported.

Beijing’s Latest Numbers

Today (October 13), Beijing added 12 new locally transmitted cases, with nine already under quarantine observation and three cases of community transmission. There were four cases in Dongcheng district, four in Chaoyang, three in Xicheng and one in Tongzhou.

Yesterday (October 12), there were 18 new locally transmitted cases in the capital, 15 of which were already under quarantine observation and three of which were community transmission. There were seven cases in Chaoyang district, six in Fengtai, three in Changping and two in Dongcheng.

Some Beijing Museums Tighten Entry Restrictions

As reported by Beijing Daily, the following places will not accept visitors who have travel history outside of Beijing within seven days i.e. if you’re Travel Code (行程卡) shows anywhere other than Beijing:

Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum

Kongmiao and Imperial College Museum

Beijing Tap-water Museum

China Red Sandalwood Museum

Beijing Liao and Jin City Wall Museum

Fragrant Hills Revolution Memorial Hall

Beijing Nature Museum

Just in Case You're Leaving Beijing...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

403 Xinjiang

329 Inner Mongolia

95 Shanxi

65 Sichuan

62 Yunnan

58 Ningxia

53 Guangdong

51 Liaoning

47 Shanghai

35 Henan

30 Chongqing

30 Jiangsu

25 Gansu

25 Shaanxi

25 Shandong

24 Anhui

19 Tibet

18 Beijing

18 Hebei

15 Hubei

11 Heilongjiang

11 Hunan

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京商报]

