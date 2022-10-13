Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

You don’t need us to tell you that the rules for entering Beijing have been strict for a while – all part of the new (COVID) normal.
If you are planning to (re-) enter the capital from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland anytime soon, take note of the rules below:
Before Departure
You must have the following:
A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours
A normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)
After Arrival
You must take one nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arrival and another test between 24-72 hours following arrival.
Call it the ‘3 days 2 tests’ policy.
Note that this is slightly different from what That’s has recently reported.
Beijing’s Latest Numbers
Today (October 13), Beijing added 12 new locally transmitted cases, with nine already under quarantine observation and three cases of community transmission. There were four cases in Dongcheng district, four in Chaoyang, three in Xicheng and one in Tongzhou.
Yesterday (October 12), there were 18 new locally transmitted cases in the capital, 15 of which were already under quarantine observation and three of which were community transmission. There were seven cases in Chaoyang district, six in Fengtai, three in Changping and two in Dongcheng.
Some Beijing Museums Tighten Entry Restrictions
As reported by Beijing Daily, the following places will not accept visitors who have travel history outside of Beijing within seven days i.e. if you’re Travel Code (行程卡) shows anywhere other than Beijing:
Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum
Kongmiao and Imperial College Museum
Beijing Tap-water Museum
China Red Sandalwood Museum
Beijing Liao and Jin City Wall Museum
Fragrant Hills Revolution Memorial Hall
Beijing Nature Museum
Just in Case You're Leaving Beijing...
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
403 Xinjiang
329 Inner Mongolia
95 Shanxi
65 Sichuan
62 Yunnan
58 Ningxia
53 Guangdong
51 Liaoning
47 Shanghai
35 Henan
30 Chongqing
30 Jiangsu
25 Gansu
25 Shaanxi
25 Shandong
24 Anhui
19 Tibet
18 Beijing
18 Hebei
15 Hubei
11 Heilongjiang
11 Hunan
[Cover image via Weibo/@北京商报]
