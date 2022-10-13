  1. home
Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 13, 2022

You don’t need us to tell you that the rules for entering Beijing have been strict for a while – all part of the new (COVID) normal. 

If you are planning to (re-) enter the capital from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland anytime soon, take note of the rules below: 

Before Departure 

You must have the following: 

  • A negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours

  • A normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)

After Arrival 

You must take one nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arrival and another test between 24-72 hours following arrival. 

Call it the ‘3 days 2 tests’ policy. 

Note that this is slightly different from what That’s has recently reported. 

Beijing’s Latest Numbers 

Today (October 13), Beijing added 12 new locally transmitted cases, with nine already under quarantine observation and three cases of community transmission. There were four cases in Dongcheng district, four in Chaoyang, three in Xicheng and one in Tongzhou. 

Yesterday (October 12), there were 18 new locally transmitted cases in the capital, 15 of which were already under quarantine observation and three of which were community transmission. There were seven cases in Chaoyang district, six in Fengtai, three in Changping and two in Dongcheng. 

Some Beijing Museums Tighten Entry Restrictions 

As reported by Beijing Daily, the following places will not accept visitors who have travel history outside of Beijing within seven days i.e. if you’re Travel Code (行程卡) shows anywhere other than Beijing: 

  • Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum 

  • Kongmiao and Imperial College Museum 

  • Beijing Tap-water Museum 

  • China Red Sandalwood Museum 

  • Beijing Liao and Jin City Wall Museum 

  • Fragrant Hills Revolution Memorial Hall

  • Beijing Nature Museum 

Just in Case You're Leaving Beijing...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 403 Xinjiang

  • 329 Inner Mongolia

  • 95 Shanxi

  • 65 Sichuan

  • 62 Yunnan

  • 58 Ningxia

  • 53 Guangdong

  • 51 Liaoning

  • 47 Shanghai

  • 35 Henan

  • 30 Chongqing

  • 30 Jiangsu

  • 25 Gansu

  • 25 Shaanxi

  • 25 Shandong

  • 24 Anhui

  • 19 Tibet

  • 18 Beijing

  • 18 Hebei

  • 15 Hubei

  • 11 Heilongjiang

  • 11 Hunan

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京商报]

Beijing Covid-19

more news

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where Were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Local cases have been slowly rising in recent days.

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

14 New COVID Cases in Beijing: Campus Rules Tightened

Most cases have been linked to a university campus in Changping district.

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

New cases have been linked to a student at Beijing University of Chemical Technology.

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

What the Folk, a folk music night in Beijing that helped post-COVID Beijing slowly recover its great nightlife and music scene.

