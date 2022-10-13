  1. home
47 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 13, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 44 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, October 13.

Of the 47 new cases reported, 45 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That's a jump of nine cases from yesterday's 38, which was itself a jump of 10 from Tuesday's 28. 

We don't need to tell you fine folks – that ain't the direction we want to be heading.

Two new community cases...

The good news for all you downtown livin' metropolitan elites is that both community cases were way out in the 'burbs.

The first case, locally transmitted, is a 39-year-old female living in north Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District. She tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing, and was found to be related to a COVID-19 case in another province. She is reported to have mild symptoms.

The second case, local asymptomatic, is a 5-year-old male living in south Shanghai's suburban Jinshan District. A recent returnee from another province, he also tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing.

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Baoshan

The 2 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Qingpu

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jinshan

The 43 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 10 in Yangpu

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 4 in Baoshan

  • 4 in Jing'an

  • 4 in Minhang

  • 4 in Putuo

  • 3 in Changning

  • 2 in Huangpu

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Xuhui

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Qingpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 403 Xinjiang

  • 329 Inner Mongolia

  • 95 Shanxi

  • 65 Sichuan

  • 62 Yunnan

  • 58 Ningxia

  • 53 Guangdong

  • 51 Liaoning

  • 47 Shanghai

  • 35 Henan

  • 30 Chongqing

  • 30 Jiangsu

  • 25 Gansu

  • 25 Shaanxi

  • 25 Shandong

  • 24 Anhui

  • 19 Tibet

  • 18 Beijing

  • 18 Hebei

  • 15 Hubei

  • 11 Heilongjiang

  • 11 Hunan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

ADVERTISEMENT

