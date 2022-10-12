Highly Contagious BF.7 'Omicron Spawn' Spreading in China

New, highly contagious Omicron variant BF.7 – dubbed the 'Omicron Spawn,' like some kind of Marvel supervillain – is currently sweeping through Chinese provinces at a rather alarming rate.

First detected in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – you might have noticed case numbers there ballooning (see 'China COVID hot spots' below) – it has subsequently found its way to Yantai in North China's Shandong Province, as well as Shenzhen and Shaoguan in South China's Guangdong Province.

BF.7 is short for BA.5.2.1.7, and is a 'spawn' of the Omicron variant strain BA.5. Compared with BA.5, BF.7 has enhanced immunity evasion, faster transmission rates and stronger infectivity. In other words, it lives up to its supervillain moniker.

Not exactly what the China doctor ordered right now. Especially coupled with...

'China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID'

If you hadn't already heard, an article entitled ‘Dynamic-Zero COVID is Sustainable and Must Be Upheld’ was published yesterday, Tuesday, October 11, in state media People’s Daily.

The emotive title (we won't say what intense feelings it aroused) is pretty self explanatory – click the link below for further details...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of town?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

511 Inner Mongolia

441 Xinjiang

135 Shanxi

58 Henan

54 Guangdong

52 Yunnan

47 Liaoning

47 Ningxia

47 Sichuan

44 Chongqing

40 Gansu

38 Shanghai

35 Shaanxi

29 Hunan

26 Anhui

25 Jiangsu

24 Tibet

22 Shandong

21 Anhui

19 Heilongjiang

17 Hebei

11 Beijing

10 Jilin

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

