More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

Beijing has continued to report a number of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday (October 11), there were 10 new local cases in the capital, all of which were detected while under quarantine observation, except for one case of community transmission.
Today (October 12) between midnight-3pm, the capital reported eight new local cases, seven of which were detected while under quarantine observation, and one of which was a case of community transmission.
As of press time, there are no new citywide anti-epidemic measures in Beijing.
A total of 64 local cases have been reported in Beijing since September 29.
Just in Case You’re Thinking of Leaving Beijing...
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday (October 11) – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
511 Inner Mongolia
441 Xinjiang
135 Shanxi
58 Henan
54 Guangdong
52 Yunnan
47 Liaoning
47 Ningxia
47 Sichuan
44 Chongqing
40 Gansu
38 Shanghai
35 Shaanxi
29 Hunan
26 Anhui
25 Jiangsu
24 Tibet
22 Shandong
21 Anhui
19 Heilongjiang
17 Hebei
11 Beijing
10 Jilin
[Cover image via Weibo/@北京人应该知道的北京事]
