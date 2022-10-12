More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

Beijing has continued to report a number of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday (October 11), there were 10 new local cases in the capital, all of which were detected while under quarantine observation, except for one case of community transmission.

Today (October 12) between midnight-3pm, the capital reported eight new local cases, seven of which were detected while under quarantine observation, and one of which was a case of community transmission.

As of press time, there are no new citywide anti-epidemic measures in Beijing.

A total of 64 local cases have been reported in Beijing since September 29.

Just in Case You’re Thinking of Leaving Beijing...

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday (October 11) – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

511 Inner Mongolia

441 Xinjiang

135 Shanxi

58 Henan

54 Guangdong

52 Yunnan

47 Liaoning

47 Ningxia

47 Sichuan

44 Chongqing

40 Gansu

38 Shanghai

35 Shaanxi

29 Hunan

26 Anhui

25 Jiangsu

24 Tibet

22 Shandong

21 Anhui

19 Heilongjiang

17 Hebei

11 Beijing

10 Jilin

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京人应该知道的北京事]

