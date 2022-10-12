29 New Cases in Shenzhen, 22 Already in Isolation

Shenzhen has reported a total of 29 new cases of COVID-19, 23 of which are symptomatic and six of which are asymptomatic.

All positive cases have been transferred to the Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital for isolation and medical observation. All are said to be in a stable condititon.



Twenty-four of the new infections have been reported to be people returning to Shenzhen from other cities and or provinces.



Twenty-two of the total 29 new cases were already in isolation facilities and four were said to be undergoing medical observation at home. The remaining three cases were found in screening of key personnel in non-closed-loop management (one) and through community screening (two).

Eleven infected people were found in Nanshan district, 10 in Bao’an district, five in Futian district, two in Longgang district and one in Longhua district.





China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

• 511 Inner Mongolia

• 441 Xinjiang

• 135 Shanxi

• 58 Henan

• 54 Guangdong

• 52 Yunnan

• 47 Liaoning

• 47 Ningxia

• 47 Sichuan

• 44 Chongqing

• 40 Gansu

• 38 Shanghai

• 35 Shaanxi

• 29 Hunan

• 26 Anhui

• 25 Jiangsu

• 24 Tibet

• 22 Shandong

• 21 Anhui

• 19 Heilongjiang

• 17 Hebei

• 11 Beijing

• 10 Jilin

We hope that helps you make good your escape!





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



