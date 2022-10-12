38 New Cases, Highly Contagious BF.7 'Omicron Spawn' Spreading

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 34 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 12.

Of the 38 new cases reported, 38 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

So, while we've jumped 10 cases from yesterday's 28, we can take a little solace from the fact that all of today's cases were found in central quarantine.

Highly contagious BF.7 strain spreading...

Precious little solace, unfortunately, can be taken from new, highly contagious Omicron variant BF.7 – dubbed the 'Omicron Spawn,' like some kind of Marvel supervillain – that is currently sweeping through Chinese provinces at a rather alarming rate.

First detected in Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – you might have noticed case numbers there ballooning (see 'China COVID hot spots' below) – it has subsequently found its way to Yantai in North China's Shandong Province, as well as Shenzhen and Shaoguan in South China's Guangdong Province.

BF.7 is short for BA.5.2.1.7, and is a 'spawn' of the Omicron variant strain BA.5. Compared with BA.5, BF.7 has enhanced immunity evasion, faster transmission rates and stronger infectivity. In other words, it lives up to its supervillain moniker.

Not exactly what the Shanghai doctor ordered right now. Especially coupled with...

'China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID'

If you hadn't already heard, an article entitled ‘Dynamic-Zero COVID is Sustainable and Must Be Upheld’ was published yesterday, Tuesday, October 11, in state media People’s Daily.

The emotive title (we won't say what intense feelings it aroused) is pretty self explanatory – click the link below for further details...

READ MORE: ‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

Shanghai recruit new dabai... on 2-year contracts

Adding weight to that People’s Daily assertation is the fact that a number of Shanghai districts – including Pudong, Huangpu, Jing'an, Changning, Hongkou and Yangpu – have issued recruitment announcements for some 1,000 community prevention and control posts (humorously dubbed dabai for their likeness to Disney character Baymax).

The recruitment drive is in order to "do a good job in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic," with recent college graduates being targeted. And – here's the kicker – they are being offered two-year contracts.

Not the type of move you'd expect to see if the Dynamic-Zero COVID Policy was about to be wound down...

Some good news! No more bars told to shut...

Hey, we don't want to be all doom and gloom today, so here's some good news. After Jing'an yesterday, no further districts have told bars to close (disclaimer: as far as we can tell), while restaurants in Jing'an, Changning and Putuo still remain open.

So eat, drink and be merry, for this too shall pass.

(It just looks like it might take another two years...)

New cases by district...



The 4 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Minhang

1 in Baoshan

1 in Pudong



The 34 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

9 in Yangpu

4 in Putuo

4 in Songjiang



3 in Changning

3 in Minhang

3 in Xuhui

2 in Baoshan

2 in Pudong

1 in Jing'an

1 in Fengxian



1 in Qingpu

1 in Huangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

511 Inner Mongolia

441 Xinjiang

135 Shanxi

58 Henan

54 Guangdong

52 Yunnan

47 Liaoning

47 Ningxia

47 Sichuan

44 Chongqing

40 Gansu

38 Shanghai

35 Shaanxi

29 Hunan

26 Anhui

25 Jiangsu

24 Tibet

22 Shandong

21 Anhui

19 Heilongjiang

17 Hebei

11 Beijing

10 Jilin

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]