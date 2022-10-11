28 New Cases in Shanghai, Jing'an Bars Told to Close

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 24 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, October 11.

Of the 28 new cases reported, 27 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

This represents a slight decline from yesterday's 34 cases and two new community cases, so cause for very, very cautious optimism.

Finger, toes and everything else long and flexible enough crossed those numbers continue to fall.

New community cases...

The new community case, local asymptomatic, was a recent returnee to Shanghai from another province.

The 22-year-old-female lives at 1555 Caobao Lu in Minhang District, which has now been designated a medium-risk area.

All other areas remain low-risk, suggesting she was something of a homebody.

Jing'an bars told to close ...

Bars in Jing'an have been asked to close until the end of the week. All the venues we spoke to said they hope to be open again next week.

The good news? Restaurants remain open *for now*.

Yesterday, live music and dance performance venues, KTVs, internet cafes, gaming rooms and escape rooms – as well as some cinemas and theaters – in Minhang, Putuo and Changning districts were also ordered to temporarily close.

Once again, and as far as we can tell, restaurants in those districts remain open *for now*.

All other districts remain business as usual – *for now* – but it might be a good idea to call ahead / make a reservation should you wish to wet your whistle or fill ya belly.



Speaking of which, there is a cornucopia of feasting options listed in this here link, of which only Yugo Grill has so far had to close... *for now*.

3 tests in 3 days for new arrivals...



Travelers and returnees to Shanghai from other regions must now receive a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival, and a daily test three days in a row; otherwise their health code will turn yellow.

The new ruling follows a spate of Golden Week cases in Shanghai that were either visitors from other provinces or their close contacts, including a now-infamous party-loving pair.

Red code saga continues...

This morning, a number of people whose red codes had returned to green yesterday, once again saw theirs turn the dreaded red. Others remained green. (Full discloser: We have absolutely no idea why.)

Meanwhile, some red-coders-turned-green have now been told – after consecutive negative PCR tests – that they are once again free to go about their daily lives. The lucky ducks.

The majority of those who had drop anchor due to the crimson tide, however, have been told to see out their seven days quarantine, be that at home or centralized. Stay strong, our red-coded brethren.

It seems a red-coders fate is all dependent on communication between their building management, their neighborhood committee, their district and the CDC, and what cocktail they collectively concoct.



IMPORTANT: If you are unsure about your status, check in with those aforementioned authorities.

A couple of days ago, we published a little recap of the health code color rules – click the link below to read that...

At least two tests a week until November...

PCR tests will be conducted at least twice a week in all districts through November 10, per an edict from on high.



Each district is required to arrange the screening time reasonably and ensure "no household is left out and no one is left behind."

Quite who was managing to do less than two tests a week up until now, we do not know...

New cases by district...



The 4 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Minhang

1 in Baoshan

1 in Changning



The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Minhang



The 23 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

5 in Yangpu

4 in Changning

3 in Baoshan

3 in Qingpu

2 in Huangpu

2 in Minhang

1 in Hongkou

1 in Pudong

1 in Putuo

1 in Xuhui

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

782 Inner Mongolia

455 Xinjiang

195 Sichuan

63 Guangdong

55 Gansu

50 Chongqing

49 Ningxia

48 Yunnan

37 Shanxi

36 Henan

29 Hubei

29 Liaoning

28 Shanghai

27 Jiangsu

25 Tibet

24 Shaanxi

21 Anhui

21 Hunan

18 Hebei

18 Shandong

14 Beijing

14 Jilin

13 Zhejiang

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

