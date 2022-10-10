Live the French Way at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort

A luxury hotel, coconut grove beaches, French culture and fashion and the best Instagram pictures you'll ever take.

From now until October 29, 2022, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort arer offering an exclsuive room packages for RMB3099 that includes great benefits and that opportunity to explore a new destination with a new perspective.

For just RMB3099 you can enjoy a two-night stay in Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort's Premium Ocean View room, with free breakfast that can be upgraded to Grasse Matinee.

Upon arrival, rooms will be given a romantic make over and come with a free bottle of red wine to ensure your couples retreat gets off to the best start. Fancy more than red wine? No problem, the room's minibar will be free throughout your stay.

But don't fill up too much, guests can enjoy a one-time Thai dinner, Le Bakery experience and afternoon tea.

Afternoon tea can be enjoyed Paris-style or as a beach lawn picnic or EAU bar picnic (but advanced 24 hour booking is required).

Away from the beaches and hotel, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort has organised a Kayaka Daka experience.

A day on kayaking on the waters is likely to leave guests feeling tired and in need of some downtime, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort has that covered too. The room package comes with two RMB450 spa vouchers.

If you don't want to take photos all the time and would rather enjoy the trip without the hassle of pulling your phone out every five minutes, guests can enjoy Bojue Travel photography and a CDF 5% discount.

For more information and booking, click here (Chinese).



