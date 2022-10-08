  1. home
Foodie News - Lawson, Basilico and Taki Taqui Come to Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, October 8, 2022

Our sources from around the city have only a few words to say this week: Shanghai, your loss (unfortunately) is clearly Guangzhou’s gain.

Recently, many restauranters have been leaving China’s most populous city to sample southern flavors and there is one more to add to the list.

The executive chef of Brut Eatery, a popular Shanghai brand with a few more in their portfolio, is moving to Guangzhou to open Basilico. Housed in the Yuexiu district, this new entrant is sure to make waves in the scene.

Although there is no exact day as to when this Italian restaurant will open, it is expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned!

And speaking of making a scene, enter Lawson, the famous convenience store franchise chain from Japan. With three branches already open in Guangzhou, this chain serves up popular desserts and meals, perfect for those late-night cravings.                                                       

Taki Taqui, Panyu’s latest addition and a solid contender for ‘Best New Latin Fusion Cuisine,’ brings tacos, ceviche and chipotle skewers to the mainstream (again). A hip bar-resto with solid drinks bought to you by the mixologists at Shift Bar and food designed by a Peruvian gastro master, Taki Taqui celebrated its grand opening last week. Look out for our full review soon.  

WechatIMG1727.jpeg

Foodie News - Lawson, Basilico and Taki Taqui Come to Guangzhou

