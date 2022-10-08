  1. home
27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

By Lars James Hamer, October 8, 2022

From COVID-19 tests carried out on October 7, 27 cases of the virus were discovered in Guangzhou.

Fifteen of the cases were symptomatic and 13 of those were already in isolation. 

Of the 12 asymptomatic cases, 10 were already in isolation.

Since the beginning of the National Holiday, Guangzhou has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19.

On October 6, the city reported 24 new cases (16 of which were symptomatic and eight of which were asymptomatic).

There were 10 asymptomatic cases and 13 symptomatic ones on October 5. 

Thirteen cases (eight symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases) were reported on October 4. 

On October 3 they were 17 new infections.

There were a further nine cases on October 2, including five symptomatic and four asymptomatic.

No cases were reported on October 1. 

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

