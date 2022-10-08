  1. home
  2. Articles

This Beijing Street Got More Than 1 Million National Week Visits

By Alistair Baker-Brian, October 8, 2022

0 0

National Week holiday has come to an end in Beijing and elsewhere across China. Time to get back to work – starting with a 7-day working week for most of us. 

Many found themselves unable to leave Beijing during the holiday period. Meanwhile, others found themselves unable to enter the capital – with the pop-up window on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) rearing its ugly head. 

READ MORE: How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

Everything else aside, we know the question you’re dying to have answered; which Beijing scenic spots saw the most visits during the holiday period? 

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism revealed that there were a total of 6.89 million visits to some of Beijing’s most popular scenic spots from October 1-October 7. 

Below are the top ten, including the street which saw one million visits (we know you guessed it already). 

10. Happy Valley – 280,000 Visits  

9. Temple of Heaven – 301,000 Visits  

8. Shine Hills Shopping Center (Shunyi) – 329,000 Visits  

7. CAPITAL OUTLETS – 368,000 Visits  

6. Olympic Forest Park – 390,000 Visits  

5. Yue Kong Holiday Plaza (Changping) – 428,000 Visits  

4. Qianmen Street – 438,000 Visits  

3. SOLANA – 493,000 Visits  

2. Nanluoguxiang – 598,000 Visits  

1. Wangfujing – 1.35 Million Visits  

37581665208201_.pic.jpg

Image via Weibo/@昂昂千里

Yep... Wangfujing wins again. 

Add to all that the 220,000 people who were in Tiananmen Square to watch the flag-raising ceremony on October 1 (National Day). 

37601665208415_.pic.jpg

Image via Weibo/@南方日报

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京晚报]

Beijing National Tourism Day

more news

27 New Cases in Shenzhen, Rumors of National Holiday Lockdown

27 New Cases in Shenzhen, Rumors of National Holiday Lockdown

As cases rise, lockdown rumors spread.

'Chinese National' Shot Dead in Pakistan

'Chinese National' Shot Dead in Pakistan

One person has died and another two injured in an attack in Karachi.

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

37 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do.

35 Awesome Things To Do During National Holiday

A selection of awesome things to do in Guangzhou.

Where are People Traveling for China's National Week Holiday?

Most popular train and flight destinations, according to 12306 CHINA RAILWAY and travel agency Qunar.com, respectively.

Beijing’s Most Visited Tourist Spot For Mid-Autumn Festival Was…

The results are in.

2 New COVID Cases, National Travel Policy Updated

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

ATTENTION: This Beijing Travel Rule has Changed

The new nationwide rules mean that almost everyone traveling must have a 48-hour COVID test.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

5 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

11 New Cases in Shanghai, Building Lockdowns & Mass Testing

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, 1 Outside Quarantine

6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

18 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

23 New Cases in Shanghai, Lockdowns, Red Codes & Green Fences

23 New Cases in Shanghai, Lockdowns, Red Codes & Green Fences

Foodie News - Lawson, Basilico and Taki Taqui Come to Guangzhou

Foodie News - Lawson, Basilico and Taki Taqui Come to Guangzhou

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

This Beijing Street Got More Than 1 Million National Week Visits

This Beijing Street Got More Than 1 Million National Week Visits

18 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

18 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives