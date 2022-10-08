This Beijing Street Got More Than 1 Million National Week Visits

National Week holiday has come to an end in Beijing and elsewhere across China. Time to get back to work – starting with a 7-day working week for most of us.

Many found themselves unable to leave Beijing during the holiday period. Meanwhile, others found themselves unable to enter the capital – with the pop-up window on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) rearing its ugly head.

Everything else aside, we know the question you’re dying to have answered; which Beijing scenic spots saw the most visits during the holiday period?

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism revealed that there were a total of 6.89 million visits to some of Beijing’s most popular scenic spots from October 1-October 7.

Below are the top ten, including the street which saw one million visits (we know you guessed it already).

10. Happy Valley – 280,000 Visits

9. Temple of Heaven – 301,000 Visits

8. Shine Hills Shopping Center (Shunyi) – 329,000 Visits

7. CAPITAL OUTLETS – 368,000 Visits

6. Olympic Forest Park – 390,000 Visits

5. Yue Kong Holiday Plaza (Changping) – 428,000 Visits

4. Qianmen Street – 438,000 Visits

3. SOLANA – 493,000 Visits

2. Nanluoguxiang – 598,000 Visits

1. Wangfujing – 1.35 Million Visits

Yep... Wangfujing wins again.

Add to all that the 220,000 people who were in Tiananmen Square to watch the flag-raising ceremony on October 1 (National Day).

