18 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 17 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 7.

Of the 18 new cases reported, 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

2 new community cases...

The two new COVID-19 community cases were both arrivals from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and traveled to Shanghai on October 4.

One is the locally transmitted case, who was staying in Jiading District and is reported to have mild symptoms; the other is an asymptomatic case and was staying in Pudong New Area.

Both tested positive during regular PCR testing.

The community where the confirmed case was staying in Jiangqiao Town, Jiading District, has been designated as a high-risk area.

The Home Inn and surrounding community where the asymptomatic was staying in Beicai Town, Pudong New Area, have been designated as medium-risk areas.

In addition to their accommodations, the new cases had been to several restaurants, fruit stalls and shopping malls in Jiading, Pudong and downtown Huangpu District.



New cases by district...



The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jiading

The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 16 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

4 in Changning

4 in Fengxian

2 in Jiading

2 in Pudong

2 in Xuhui

1 in Putuo

1 in Songjiang

Citywide mass testing...

Shanghai will conduct mass nucleic acid screening across the city today, with local districts required to arrange a time for PCR testing within their jurisdictions.

"No household or individual should be missed during the screening," authorities asserted.

Central quarantine & compound lockdowns...

More and more (and more and more) buildings and compounds are being locked down as cases pop up across the city and their close contacts traced, with the ol' 2+5 standard procedure.

However, some unfortunate souls are being shipped off to central quarantine, such as the entire compound at 635 Fahuazhen Lu, where all four of the Changning District cases were found.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

471 Inner Mongolia

97 Xinjiang

79 Sichuan

60 Tianjin

54 Guangdong

46 Hubei

40 Tibet

40 Yunnan

37 Chongqing

35 Ningxia

33 Shaanxi

25 Henan

22 Jiangsu

19 Zhejiang

13 Shanxi

12 Guizhou

12 Heilongjiang

11 Gansu

11 Hebei

11 Hunan

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]