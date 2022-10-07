18 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 17 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, October 7.
Of the 18 new cases reported, 16 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.
2 new community cases...
The two new COVID-19 community cases were both arrivals from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and traveled to Shanghai on October 4.
One is the locally transmitted case, who was staying in Jiading District and is reported to have mild symptoms; the other is an asymptomatic case and was staying in Pudong New Area.
Both tested positive during regular PCR testing.
The community where the confirmed case was staying in Jiangqiao Town, Jiading District, has been designated as a high-risk area.
The Home Inn and surrounding community where the asymptomatic was staying in Beicai Town, Pudong New Area, have been designated as medium-risk areas.
In addition to their accommodations, the new cases had been to several restaurants, fruit stalls and shopping malls in Jiading, Pudong and downtown Huangpu District.
New cases by district...
The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Jiading
The 1 asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Pudong
The 16 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
4 in Changning
4 in Fengxian
2 in Jiading
2 in Pudong
2 in Xuhui
1 in Putuo
1 in Songjiang
Citywide mass testing...
Shanghai will conduct mass nucleic acid screening across the city today, with local districts required to arrange a time for PCR testing within their jurisdictions.
"No household or individual should be missed during the screening," authorities asserted.
Central quarantine & compound lockdowns...
More and more (and more and more) buildings and compounds are being locked down as cases pop up across the city and their close contacts traced, with the ol' 2+5 standard procedure.
However, some unfortunate souls are being shipped off to central quarantine, such as the entire compound at 635 Fahuazhen Lu, where all four of the Changning District cases were found.
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
471 Inner Mongolia
97 Xinjiang
79 Sichuan
60 Tianjin
54 Guangdong
46 Hubei
40 Tibet
40 Yunnan
37 Chongqing
35 Ningxia
33 Shaanxi
25 Henan
22 Jiangsu
19 Zhejiang
13 Shanxi
12 Guizhou
12 Heilongjiang
11 Gansu
11 Hebei
11 Hunan
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
