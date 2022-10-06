  1. home
11 New Cases in Shanghai, Building Lockdowns & Mass Testing

By Ned Kelly, October 6, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, October 6.

The 11 new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine, and were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Fengxian

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Jianding

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Xuhui

Building & compound lockdowns...

More and more buildings and compounds are being locked down as cases pop up across the city and their close contacts traced, with some getting told they are in 2+5, and others simply being told "until further notice" (always a bit ominous...)

Venues temporarily closed...

Venues are also being temporarily closed due to potential contamination, including (but most certainly not limited to) Nomad in Found 158 and Alimentari on Anfu Lu – is nothing sacred?!

Mass testing...

Districts across Shanghai have also begun mass testing, with some calling for three tests in three days, some two tests in two days and others two tests in three days.

Suffice to say, wherever you live – prepare to be tested.

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 307 Inner Mongolia

  • 91 Xinjiang

  • 73 Yunnan

  • 66 Sichuan

  • 59 Tianjin

  • 58 Guangdong

  • 42 Tibet

  • 40 Jiangsu

  • 36 Ningxia

  • 24 Chongqing

  • 22 Shaanxi

  • 18 Hubei

  • 17 Guizhou

  • 15 Zhejiang

  • 15 Henan

  • 14 Hunan

  • 13 Shanxi

  • 13 Gansu

  • 11 Hebei

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

