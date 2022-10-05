6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 5.

The six new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine:



One in Hongkou was a returnee from another province

One in Jing'an was a close contact of a community case reported on October 3

READ MORE: 4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, 1 Outside Quarantine

One in Songjiang was a returnee from another province

Two in Qingpu were returnees from another province

One in Fenxian was a returnee from another province



China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

377 Inner Mongolia

67 Ningxia

53 Tibet

47 Sichuan

43 Guangdong

41 Yunnan

38 Xinjiang

30 Guizhou

21 Zhejiang

19 Tianjin

17 Shanxi

16 Shanxi



15 Jiangsu

14 Gansu

14 Henan

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

READ MORE: 10 Amazing Trips You Can Still Make This October Holiday

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]