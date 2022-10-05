  1. home
6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

By Ned Kelly, October 5, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 5.

The six new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine:

  • One in Hongkou was a returnee from another province

  • One in Jing'an was a close contact of a community case reported on October 3

  • One in Songjiang was a returnee from another province

  • Two in Qingpu were returnees from another province

  • One in Fenxian was a returnee from another province

China COVID hot spots...

Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 377 Inner Mongolia

  • 67 Ningxia

  • 53 Tibet

  • 47 Sichuan

  • 43 Guangdong

  • 41 Yunnan

  • 38 Xinjiang

  • 30 Guizhou

  • 21 Zhejiang

  • 19 Tianjin

  • 17 Shanxi

  • 16 Shanxi

  • 15 Jiangsu

  • 14 Gansu

  • 14 Henan

We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!

Looking to get away?

Here are 14 great travel options that it's not too late to book:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

