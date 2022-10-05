6 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hot Spots to Avoid

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 5.
The six new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine:
One in Hongkou was a returnee from another province
One in Jing'an was a close contact of a community case reported on October 3
One in Songjiang was a returnee from another province
Two in Qingpu were returnees from another province
One in Fenxian was a returnee from another province
China COVID hot spots...
Traveling for the October Holiday? Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
377 Inner Mongolia
67 Ningxia
53 Tibet
47 Sichuan
43 Guangdong
41 Yunnan
38 Xinjiang
30 Guizhou
21 Zhejiang
19 Tianjin
17 Shanxi
16 Shanxi
15 Jiangsu
14 Gansu
14 Henan
We hope that helps you avoid a horrible holiday!
